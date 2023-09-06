Smilla Soenderby has been making waves in the world of professional golf. Her journey from representing Denmark in amateur tournaments to clinching victory at the 2023 KPMG Irish Open is nothing short of inspiring.

Hailing from the Kolding Golf Club, Soenderby's talent was evident from a young age. In 2017, she joined the Danish National Team, marking the beginning of her journey on the international stage. Her notable appearances include the 2018 European Girls' Team Championship, the 2019 European Nations Cup, and twice at the European Ladies' Team Championship. In 2020, she, along with her team, secured the bronze medal after a remarkable victory over Switzerland.

Soenderby's journey wasn't without its challenges. She faced tough competition and narrowly missed victory in some prestigious events. In 2019, she reached the final of the Danish National Match Play Championship but fell short. The following year, she claimed the runner-up position at the Danish National Stroke Play Championship, trailing by just one stroke behind the eventual champion.

After completing her education at Handelsgymnasiet Ikast-Brande, Seonderby embarked on a new adventure by enrolling at the University of Mississippi in 2020, where she pursued journalism. Her remarkable golfing skills shone through as she became an integral part of the Ole Miss Rebels women's golf team. In 2021, her contribution played a pivotal role in the team's victory at the NCAA Championship.

However, Soenderby decided to take her golfing career to the next level. After a single season at university, she turned professional. Her determination and talent paid off as she secured a spot on the 2022 Ladies European Tour during Q-School at La Manga Club in December 2021.

Soenderby's rookie season on the Ladies European Tour was promising. Her standout moment came at the KPMG Women's Irish Open in 2022, where she achieved a remarkable tie for fourth place. Her impressive rounds of 69 and 65 at Dromoland Castle left her in joint second place at the halfway point, setting the stage for a bright future.

In her debut at a major championship, the 2022 US Women's Open, Seonderby displayed her tenacity, qualifying at Buckinghamshire Golf Club in England. Although she missed the cut, her presence at such a prestigious event signaled her growing stature.

Smilla Soenderby claims a comeback win at the 2023 KPMG Irish Open

Smilla Soenderby poses with 2023 KPMG Irish Open trophy (Image via Belfast Telegraph)

Smilla Soenderby achieved one of the most remarkable victories of her career by clinching the 2023 KPMG Irish Open. The Danish golfer chased down a staggering nine-shot deficit in jaw-dropping fashion at Dromoland Castle.

The win at the 2023 KPMG Irish Open stands as the most significant achievement in Soenderby's career. Not only did she secure the title, but she also earned a substantial share of the impressive €400,000 prize fund.

She recorded an astonishing ten-under-par 62, filled with eleven birdies and an eagle. Seonderby edged past Sweden's Lisa Petterson and Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands to clinch the title.