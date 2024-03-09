Smylie Kaufman, a former PGA Tour winner, has made a significant transition from player to on-course analyst for NBC / Golf Channel.

Kaufman's journey in golf has been eventful. He experienced success early in his career, winning the PGA Tour event in Las Vegas in 2015 with an impressive final-round 61. He also had the opportunity to play in the last twosome with Jordan Spieth in the 2016 Masters and tied for 12th in the 2017 Players Championship. Despite a momentary highlight with a birdie on the 12th hole, Smylie Kaufman finished the back nine with a disappointing final-round score of 81, plummeting to T29 in the tournament.

The 2016 Masters was a pivotal moment for Kaufman. Although Spieth endured a collapse during his final round, it was Smylie Kaufman who struggled to find his rhythm and faced setbacks throughout the day. From the third hole onwards, he recorded a series of bogeys and his performance deteriorated.

At one point, he reached a career-high ranking of 48th in the world and was sought after by sponsors. Smylie Kaufman was even part of the famous spring break posse that included Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Rickie Fowler.

However, injuries to his wrist and elbow took a toll on his game. Kaufman struggled with the driver and experienced a series of poor performances that defied belief. These struggles ultimately led to his departure from the PGA Tour in 2021.

He has come to terms with the realization that his game may not be at the level of players like Thomas and Spieth. He now finds joy in well-hit shots without the stress of perfection. Kaufman is cherishing the opportunity to be back on the golf course and reconnecting with his fellow players.

A closer look at the current career of Smylie Kaufman

As part of a new announcing crew, Kaufman now works alongside seasoned veterans and fresh faces at NBC / Golf Channel. The team includes Mike Tirico as the host and Dan Hicks as the play-by-play announcer. Kaufman, along with Notah Begay III and former Tour caddie John Wood, serves as an on-course analyst, adding unique insights to the broadcasts.

Smylie Kaufman's path to becoming an analyst started when he realized his golf career might be coming to an end. He expressed interest in TV gigs, wanting to bring a player's perspective to viewers. His first major broadcasting opportunity came at the PGA Championship in 2022, where his wit and charm resonated with the audience. Golf Channel recognized his potential and included him as part of their new lineup.

As an analyst, Smylie Kaufman has gained a greater appreciation for the talent and consistency of his former PGA Tour peers. While reflecting on his journey, Kaufman stated to Golf.com that he also found solace as a broadcaster at the Ryder Cup in 2023.

"I’m walking down the first fairway and my wife was up there, she came for the week, and it was so cool to see her and then just walk up the fairway and I was literally tearing up and emotional. I was like, ‘This is exactly where I’m supposed to be.'"