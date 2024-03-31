Who is Stephan Jaeger’s wife, Shelby Jaeger? Exploring all about the German golfer’s partner

Stephan Jaeger will start the fourth round of the Texas Children's Houston Open this Sunday, March 31, tied for first place. After 54 holes, the German is having one of his best performances of the 2024 season.

Stephan Jaeger's wife is Shelby Jaeger and has been a regular presence accompanying her husband to many tournaments during his career. Stephan and Shelby were married in 2018, when the player was performing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Shelby is a health coach and owns a business named 'Well and Bloom Health'. Stephan and Shelby keep many details of their relationship private. However, everything seems to indicate that they met at the University of Tennessee-Chatanooga, where Stephan studied between 2008 and 2012.

To this day, Shelby is a fervent supporter of the university's sports teams, particularly the baseball team. Since 2010, Stephan Jaeger and his current wife share a golden retriever as a pet.

Stephan and Shelby Jaeger have a son together named Harrison, born in 2022. Shelby is a health coach and runs her own business called "Well and Bloom Health." In addition, she has served as a caddie for Stephan at several events.

Stephan Jaeger at Texas Children's Houston Open

Jaeger is one of the leaders of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, with a score of 9 under, tied with four other players. For this reason, he will share the final group of the fourth round with the great favorite Scottie Scheffler, and with another of the co-leaders, David Skinns.

Jaeger started the tournament with a score of 1 under for the first round, thanks to three birdies and two bogeys. The second round was much better, with a score of 4 under, with six birdies and four bogeys.

The German repeated his score on the moving day (4 under) again with six birdies and two bogeys to seal one of his best performances on the PGA Tour after 54 holes.

The Texas Children's Houston Open is Stephan Jaeger's ninth start during the current PGA Tour season. To date, he has made six cuts with two T3s (Farmers Insurance Open and Mexico Open at Vidanta) as his best results.