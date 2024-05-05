Who is Taylor Pendrith’s caddie? All about former pro hockey player Mitchell Theoret

Taylor Pendrith has recently risen due to his strong performances at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T2), BMW Championship (T8), The Players Championship (T13s) and the Wyndham Championship. Mitchell Theoret has been his caddie for the entire stretch.

Mitchell Theoret is no regular caddie, though, as he was an ice hockey star in the past and played Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League. Mitchell was even selected in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders.

As quoted by Golf Monthly, Theoret said:

“I had never thought in a million years I would be doing what I’m doing. I had been playing hockey over in Norway and after a season-ending injury, my good friend (Taylor Pendrith) asked me if I wanted to caddie for him one week,”

Mitchell Theoret's change from ice hockey to golf

Mitchell participated in 216 games with his team, and during his last year, he scored 42 points in 35 games.

He was selected for round seven in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders. He also performed in Germany, Ryerson University, and the University of Prince Edward Island.

Theoret subsequently shifted his focus to golf and discussed it in April 2022. It was not easy for Mitchell to take this decision, as it meant giving up an appealing hockey career.

However, working with a professional and exposure to the golf world inspired him to go ahead with his decision. Theoret shared (via essentiallysports);

“Fast forward almost a year, and I was finishing up my season in the Czech Republic when I got the call again, but this time for it to be more permanent.

"I ended up spending the whole summer caddying for him and then made the tough decision whether to keep pursuing hockey or give this a go,”

Taylor Pendrith has experienced remarkable victories in golf after he began working with Mitchel Theoret. They have enjoyed many successes, demonstrating their solid teamwork and Pendrith's great abilities.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Image via Getty)

One of the greatest moments for Pendrith was his first professional win on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 2021 Canada Life.

As Mitchell Theoret caddied for him, Taylor used his skills, overcoming the hurdles to win. Aiming ahead for further victories, Theoret said:

“I just know his game so well. I know when he’s on, what’s working, and when we get to the ball, I can already sort of tell … what kind of shots he wants to hit into the green and off the tee.”

Mitchell Theoret's unique career from an ice hockey player to a caddie exemplifies the transforming potential of unforeseen opportunities. Their combined victories, as well as the PGA Tour professional's outstanding achievements, showcase their cooperation.