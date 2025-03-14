Who has Tiger Woods dated? Previous relationships explored

Tiger Woods is one of the best professional golfers, with around 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships. However, he has not had the best of times with his relationships in his personal life. Even though he has dated multiple women over the years, Woods has been married just once so far.

Recently, his relationships have been in the spotlight once again as there have been reports of the 49-year-old golfer dating Vanessa Trump, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.

So let us explore and look back at Tiger's dating history, and the list of all the women he has dated so far.

A look back at Tiger Woods' previous relationships

1. Dina Gravell-Parr

Tiger Woods first got into a relationship with Dina Gravell-Parr while in high school. However, in 1994, he ended this relationship after enrolling at Stanford University by writing a letter to her and saying his parents thought she was a distraction for him.

"'My parents are very concerned that you’re a big distraction for me, and I have to listen to them. We have to break up.' I felt I was punched in the stomach," Gravell-Parr told The Post about the letter in 2009.

2. Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren - Source: Imagn

Tiger Woods first met Elin Nordegren in 2001 at The Open Championship. She was working as a nanny with the family of pro golfer Jesper Parnevik. The Swedish golfer introduced Elin and Tiger, after which they started dating and eventually got married in 2004.

The couple had two children Sam and Charlie before splitting in 2010. Elin Nodegren is believed to have received $100 million (via NY Post) following their split and still shares a good relationship with Woods.

3. Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn was dating the pro golfer for around 3 years - Source: Getty

Following his separation from his wife in 2010, Tiger Woods found love once again as he started dating the Olympic skiing gold medalist Lindsey Vonn. They confirmed their relationship in 2013 as she was seen at multiple golf tournaments where Tiger competed.

However, they ended their relationship after three years of dating as their hectic schedule forced them to live apart.

"I will always cherish the memories that we’ve created together. Unfortunately, we both lead incredibly hectic lives that force us to spend a majority of our time apart," Vonn posted to social media in May 2015.

4. Kristin Smith

After his break up with Lindsey Vonn, Woods was dating the stylist Kristin Smith for a while. The couple got together in 2015 and parted ways in 2017.

5. Erica Herman

Erica Herman dated Tiger for around five years. Source: Getty

Erica Herman was spotted for the first time at the 2017 Presidents Cup and was captured regularly with Tiger and his children at various golf tournaments. She is said to have met the 15-time major championship while working at a Jupiter, Florida-based restaurant.

After dating for over five years the couple broke up in 2022. However, the exact reason for their break-up is not known.

