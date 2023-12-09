Who are the top 10 highest-paid golfers playing in LIV Golf?

LIV Golf has grown considerably since its inception in 2021. The PIF-funded golf league has been a frontrunner in the golfing world and usually involves decent contracts. Subsequently, this led to an exodus of prominent golfers from the iconic PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

Although golf does not have the same financial benefits compared to soccer, NFL, or the NBA, a few golfers are still some of the highest-paid athletes in the entire world.

Previously, legendary golfer Tiger Woods reigned supreme in the richest golfers list. However, that has changed since the inception of LIV Golf and its lucrative deals and contracts. Below we have compiled a list of the top 10 highest-paid golfers playing in LIV Golf.

Top 10 highest-paid golfers playing in LIV Golf

#10 Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson (image via Getty)

According to Forbes, Bubba Watson accumulated over $39 million in 2023. Additionally, the 45-year-old is also one of the oldest golfers on the list and currently captains a team in the Saudi-backed golf league.

#9 Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch (image via Getty)

Talor Gooch earned an estimated $41 million in 2023. The majority of his earnings came after his remarkable victory when he was crowned champion at the 2023 Jeddah Invitational, which earned him a massive $18 million. Additionally, he also won the tournaments in Singapore, Andalucia, and Adelaide.

#8 Joaquin Niemann

Joaquin Niemann (image via Getty)

The 25-year-old Joaquin Niemann is currently one of the biggest prospects in the world of golf. He won twice on the PGA Tour and shifted to LIV Golf, where he earned a decent amount of money. Niemann earned around $43 million in 2023 for his remarkable performances during the season.

#7 Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (image via Getty)

Garcia has amassed an estimated earnings of $46 million while playing in the LIV Golf league. However, that had dire consequences as the Spanish golfer wasn't allowed to take part in the historic Ryder Cup and also risked his entry in the Major Tournaments.

#6 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed (Image via Getty)

Reed joined the Saudi-backed league in 2022 and since then his net worth has taken a massive jump. The 33-year-old amassed earnings of $52 million in 2023 and currently is a key member of the 4Aces team.

#5 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Getty)

Although his move to LIV Golf gave rise to massive controversy, Bryson DeChambeau still makes a decent earning. The 30-year-old earned an estimated $69 million despite many big brands like Bridgestone and Cobra Puma Golf dropping him from their roster. However, his association with Rolex is still going strong.

#4 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Image via Getty)

Koepka is one of the most prominent golfers in the world and his results have been terrific this year. He won the 2023 PGA Championship where he took home an estimated $3.5 million. Interestingly, his lucrative deal with LIV Golf helped him earn around $72 million in 2023 alone.

#3 Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (image via Getty)

Cameron Smith is one of the newest additions to the Saudi-backed league and received an enormous $143 million as his signing fee. Currently, he captains the all-Australian golf team Ripper GC after earning a massive $73 million in 2023.

#2 Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson (Image via Getty)

One of the most talented golfers ever, Phil Mickelson is a true veteran of the game and also happens to be the oldest and most experienced. According to Forbes, Mickelson earned an estimated $106 million due to his association with LIV Golf and lucrative sponsorship deals amounting to more than $2 million.

#1 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (image via Getty)

The American is the highest-paid golfer in 2023 and beat Mickelson by earning an estimated $107 million. His migration to the PIF-funded league led to a lucrative contract worth hundreds of millions as he captains his team 4Aces GC.