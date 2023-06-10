Who is Tyrell Hatton? 5 things to know about the English golfer

Tyrell Hatton is an English pro golfer who plays on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. Hatton turned pro in 2011 and has since taken six wins on the European Tour and one on the PGA Tour.

Hatton joined the Challenge Tour in 2012, kickstarting his pro career. Prior to that, he played mainly on the PGA EuroPro Tour and Jamega Pro Golf Tour. The 31-year-old has won two tournaments on each of the Tours.

His golf journey has been an exciting one since; here are five things to know about the English golfer.

Five interesting facts about Tyrell Hatton

1) His first pro win came at the Woodcote Park Golf Club

Tyrell Hatton took his first ever win at Woodcote Park Golf Club in 2011 on the Jamega Tour. His second win on the Tour came at Caversham Heath in the same year.

Soon after, Hatton also took a win at the Frilford Heath Golf Club on the PGA EuroPro Golf Tour. He followed that up with a win at the Your Golf Travel Classic in the same 2012 season. This also led to him winning Rookie of the Year.

2) Hatton took his first victory on the European Tour in 2016 with a course record

Hatton had his rookie season on the European Tour in 2014. His best finish was T2 at the Joburg Open, a qualification tournament for the Open Championship that year. He took his first win on the European Tour at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title at St Andrews in 2016.

Hatton stood at 23 under, four shots clear of second-place winners Richard Sterne and Ross Fisher. He also equaled the St. Andrews course record in the second round, carding an incredible 62.

3) His only PGA Tour victory came in 2020, which led to a top 10 world ranking

In 2023, Tyrell Hatton played and won the PGA Tour's 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won by one stroke over Mark Leishman. In the same season, he also won the BMW PGA Championship, which is the DPWT's flagship event. His three wins at the Rolex Series event also led him to be in the top 10 in the OWGR points for the first time.

4) His best ever major finish came at the 2016 Open Championship

Hatton finished T5 at the 2016 Open Championship, which was his best ever major finish. He also finished T6 at the 2018 U.S. Open. In 2018, he finished a disappointing T8 at the British Masters despite being in contention for the majority of the tournament.

His on-course temperament was strongly questioned for his performance at the British Masters, and he was even asked to grow up. However, he made a comeback the very next week, defending his title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

5) Tyrell Hatton is married to Emily Braisher

Tyrell Hatton tied the knot with Emily Braisher in 2021, after being engaged for two years. She is his biggest supporter, and even has a blog about her life as a WAG called 'Wife on Tour'.

