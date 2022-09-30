Who was Paige Spiranac's partner?

Paige Spiranic is a former American professional golfer who is now a golf instructor and a social media personality. She is highly followed on social media, having 3.6 million followers on Instagram and around 2,60,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She was recently named by Maxim as the 's*xiest woman alive.' However active she stays on social media, the 29-year-old likes to keep her personal life away from public attention. She does not reveal anything about her relationships online.

Hailing from Colorado, Paige first started gymnastics, hoping to get into the Olympics. However, at age 12, she shifted to golf due to an injury. She later played at the University level for the University of Arizona and then played her first professional tournament at the Cactus Tour. She went on to win the title, which was her only professional title throughout her career.

Despite not sharing her personal details, she was married for quite some time, which may shock a few. The golfer kept her marriage a secret and did not want to share details of her wedding with the public.

Paige Spiranac got married in 2018

Paige exchanged vows in 2018 with Steven Tinoco, a personal trainer and minor league baseball player. The athletic trainer was very encouraging towards his wife's aspirations. Reportedly, they got engaged in 2016 on a trip to Dubai.

Spiranac said, according to the New York Post:

“I met him at the start of my career, so we have done this entire thing together. He is so understanding and knows this is a business for me."

Who is Steven Tinoco?

Steven Tinoco is a former baseball player who, like Paige, has turned into a social media star. He played baseball at Long Beach State University, where he got selected in the 2010 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays.

He played in the minor leagues across different teams for several years before settling down as an athletic trainer. He came into highlight after getting married to Paige.

Paige Spiranac and Steven Tinoco are no longer a couple

In a Q/A with her fans on Instagram, Paige revealed her divorce from Steven in March this year.

"I do get this question a lot, so I do want to address it. I was married. I am no longer married, and if you could just respect my privacy, it would mean a lot to me.”

She did not reveal much about her past relationship, and it's unclear when the actual breakup took place.

However, she shared that she would like to marry again since she believes in love, marriage, and soulmates.

"I'm recently divorced, and um yeah, just kind of getting a fresh start, and I'm excited about it. I believe in love, and I don't want to have one not great experience ruin a great experience moving forward.

"So, I'd be much smarter about it this time and not rush the process, but really enjoy everything there is to like planning the wedding."

Paige is doing well professionally. She has her own podcast, Playing a Round with Paige Renee, and has been featured on Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest. She has no plans of making a comeback to professional golf and has fixated on her career in the media industry.

