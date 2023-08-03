Who is Webb Simpson’s wife? Exploring all about Taylor Dowd Simpson

American golfer Webb Simpson's wife is Taylor Dowd Simpson, with whom he shares more than 10 years of marriage. The two have five children and are regularly seen together at tournaments in which Webb competes.

Webb Simpson and his wife met at Wake Forest University, where they both studied. They began dating shortly after Webb started out as a freshman. Taylor Dowd was a sophomore at the time.

According to Taylor herself, she and Webb separated after college and were apart for a year. This is how she told it, according to Golf Monthly:

“Webb and I dated all through college at Wake Forest, then broke up for a year after college, which was a healthy thing for us. We didn’t even talk. Then we got back together, and five months later we were engaged, and five months later, we were married.”

The couple got married in January 2010 at a place closely linked to golf: Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Their five children are named James (2011), Willow (2012), Wyndham Rose (2014), Mercy (2016), and Eden Bee (2018).

Taylor Dowd has been an active presence in Webb Simpson's career. She was by his side in many of his victories, including the 2012 US Open and The PLAYERS Championship in 2018.

Webb Simpson's golf career

Webb Simpson's seven victories on the PGA Tour, one of them in a major, are the highlights of his career. A professional since 2008, his first victory at this level came in 2011, and his most recent in 2020.

His most important result is his victory at the 2012 US Open. He also won the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship and the Wyndham Championship, the 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, the 2018 THE PLAYERS Championship, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and the 2020 RBC Heritage.

Webb Simpson, 2012 US Open (Image via Getty)

In his career, Webb Simpson has also achieved 11 runner-ups and 83 Top 10 finishes. He has made the cut in 268 of the 353 tournaments he has played. His total earnings amount to more than 44.8 million dollars.

In major tournaments, Simpson has had many good performances, despite the fact that he has only won once. In 44 participations, he has managed to make the cut in 36, with four Top 10s and another eight Top 20s, in addition to the aforementioned victory.

This season has not been the best for Simpson. He has played 15 tournaments, with eight missed cuts. His best result is a Top 10 finish at the Valspar Championship last March.

He is currently playing in the Wyndham Championship, where he finished the first round with a score of 3 under 67. He is in T13, with the day remaining.

Simpson has a slim mathematical chance of qualifying for the FedEx Cup, but for that, he would have to win this weekend in Greensboro.