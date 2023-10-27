Who will play in the first 2024 LIV Golf promotions event? Eligibility explored

Earlier this year, LIV Golf confirmed that it’ll be sticking to a relegation and promotion system from 2024. The Saudi-backed series had almost the same 48-player roster for two years and had its first relegation this season. Following this, LIV will host its inaugural LIV Golf Promotions event in December.

The promotional event is scheduled to take place from December 8-10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. The qualification event – initially reported in February – will see golfers play four rounds over three days to gain a spot in next year’s LIV Golf roster. It will also have a prize purse of $1.5 million, with golfers paying a “nominal” entry fee to compete.

The players eligible to compete in the LIV Golf promotion event will range from top-ranked amateur players to winners of various competitions. It is pertinent to note that the relegation-promotion system was initially announced after LIV’s application for Official World Golf Ranking points was rejected.

The golfers entering the promotions will go through four rounds to take a spot in the 2024 LIV season, as earlier confirmed by CEO Greg Norman.

2024 LIV Golf promotions event eligibility

Players can qualify for the LIV Golf promotions in multiple ways. Some players will hold exemptions until the second round as well. However, the scores reset before the final round, where the eligible golfers will play 36 holes to decide who makes it into the event's 48-player roster.

How players can enter the promotion event

Entry criteria for Round 1:

Winners of top amateur events

Walker and Palmer Cup teams

Top 15 from WAGR

25 players from the top 40 of the International Series on the Asian Tour

3 players in the top 5 of the Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour and KFT

Top 30 players inside the top 300 of the TUGR

Event invitations decided by LIV Golf

Entry to round 2:

Top 2 in WAGR

Players in positions 2–8 on the International Series OOM

Top 5 available players from within the top 30 2023 DPWT and KFT OOM

Winners of PGAT and DPWT-sanctioned events in 2022 and 2023

Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019–2023

Winners of Major Championships from 2019–2023

The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 of the Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

Event invitations as determined by the LIV Golf League

It is pertinent to note that the LIV Golf promotions event will take place the same week as the Grant Thornton Invitational and the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

The PGA Tour/LPGA mixed team event and the European tour event happening parallel to the LIV promotion will cause some confusion for amateur players when it comes to where they decide to play.