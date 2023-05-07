Who is winning the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Day 3 leaderboard

The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship has been an exciting event so far, and as the third day of play gets underway, golf enthusiasts are keen to know who is leading the leaderboard.

The first two days of the tournament have seen some familiar names and a few surprises as well.

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Three

One golfer who has been making waves in this year's tournament is Wyndham Clark. The American golfer had an outstanding second day, shooting an impressive seven-under-par 65 to finish at the top of the leaderboard.

Clark, who is currently ranked 96th in the world, has been in good form this season, having finished in the top 25 in three of his last four starts. He will be looking to continue his impressive run in this tournament and make a push for the title.

Another player who is worth mentioning is Xander Schauffele. The American golfer, who is currently ranked world No. 6, finished in second place after two rounds of play, with a total score of -8. Schauffele has been in good form this season, having already finished in the top 10 in four PGA Tour events. He will be looking to add another title to his resume and continue his dominance in the sport.

The weather conditions have been relatively calm so far, with light winds and moderate temperatures. However, there are chances of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall during the third and fourth days of play, which could pose a significant challenge for the golfers.

2023 Wells Fargo Championship Day 2 leaderboard

As we head into the third day of the tournament, the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship leaderboard looks as follows:

Wyndham Clark (-16) Xander Schauffele (-14) Adam Scott (-11) Tyrrell Hatton (-11) Harris English (-10) Tommy Fleetwood (-10) Sungjae Im (-10) Brendan Todd (-9) Corey Conners (-8) Gary Woodland (-8)

It is worth noting that only the top 68 players (including ties) made the 36-hole cut and will continue to play in the final days of the tournament.

The golfers will be vying for a share of the $8.1 million purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

End Note

The Wells Fargo Championship is known for its challenging course and has always been a fan favorite. This year's Wells Fargo Championship has lived up to its reputation, with several star players in the mix. As we head into the final two days of play, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the winner and takes home the trophy.

More details on the Wells Fargo Championship, including Sunday tee times, will be updated soon.

