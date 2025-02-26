Who won the 12th match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explored

The 12th match of TGL's inaugural season was concluded on February 25 between The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club. Bay Golf Club emerged victorious with a 6-3 score.

The team was represented by Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry, and Wyndham Clark. Jupiter Links Golf Club's Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, and Max Homa put up quite a show but a few missed putts cost them the victory.

As the first nine holes of TGL are played in a Triples alternate-shot format, both teams drew on the first two holes of the match. The third hole saw The Bay Golf Club pick up the first point of the match. Jupiter Links Golf Club won their first point of TGL's Match 12 on the 5th hole. However, The Bay Golf Club answered back by winning a point on the 6th hole.

Hammers were thrown many times during the Triples session of TGL, including one on the second hole. Holes 7 and 8 also saw Hammers thrown, but both teams tied on those holes. The ninth hole of TGL's Match 12 saw The Bay Golf Club put up a thrilling performance. Having thrown a Hammer on the hole, they won it and picked up an incredible three points.

Holes 10 to 15 of TGL were played in a Singles format. Jupiter Links Tom Kim took on Min Woo Lee on holes 10 and 13. The former won the 10th hole with a Hammer while both golfers drew on the 13th hole. The 11th and 14th holes saw Shane Lowry go head-to-head with Kevin Kisner. While both the PGA Tour stars drew on the first battle, the latter earned Jupiter Links their third point on the 14th hole.

Wyndham Clark and Max Homa drew on TGL's 12 hole. However, in the final hole of Match 12, Clark earned The Bay Golf Club yet another point to secure his team a spot in the TGL's post-season play-offs.

TGL: The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club Stats

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's latest match between The Bay Golf Club and Jupiter Links Golf Club (via TGL):

Hammers Won

The Bay Golf Club: 2

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 1

Average Driving Distance

The Bay Golf Club: 321 yards

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 310 yards

Longest Drive

The Bay Golf Club: 345 yards

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 327 yards

Fairway Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 90 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 70 percent

Scrambling

The Bay Golf Club: 60 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 100 percent

Green Consistency

The Bay Golf Club: 64 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 71 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 67 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 75 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 0 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 25 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

The Bay Golf Club: 0 percent

Jupiter Links Golf Club: 0 percent

