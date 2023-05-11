Who won the 2022 PGA Championship? A look at the event's final leaderboard 

The 2022 PGA Championship, which took place at the Southern Hills Championship Course from May 19 to May 22, was an exciting four-day competition including 156 of the best professional golfers.

Players from all over the world competed on the famed course for a hefty $12,000,000 payout, exciting golf fans everywhere. As the 2022 PGA Championship came to an end, the final leaderboard displayed a thrilling matchup between some of the best athletes in the world.

Let's examine the leading candidates and the eventual champion of the 2022 PGA Championship in more detail.

PGA Championship - Winner and runner-up

The 2022 PGA Championship saw a legendary greens fight as Justin Thomas made an incredible comeback to win his second PGA Championship.

Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a thrilling three-hole aggregate playoff, producing a heart-pounding conclusion that will go down in golf lore. With this triumph, Thomas not only achieved a remarkable career milestone but also tied the previous record for the biggest comeback in PGA Championship history.

In the meantime, Mito Pereira, who had led after 54 holes, had a heartbreaking turn of events on the final hole, narrowly missing the playoff due to a costly error.

Final leaderboard for 2022 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas (1)

Will Zalatoris (2)

Mito Pereira (T3)

Chris Young (T3)

Cameron Kirk (T5)

Tommy Fleetwood (T5)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (T5)

Rory McIlroy (8)

Abraham Ancer (T9)

Seamus Power (T9)

Tom Hoge (T9)

Brendan Steele (T9)

Xander Schauffele (T13)

Davis Riley (T13)

Lucas Herbert (T13)

Max Homa (T13)

Justin Rose (T13)

Tyrrell Hatton (T13)

Cameron Smith (T13)

Sam Burns (T20)

Talor Gooch (T20)

Webb Simpson (T20)

Joaquin Niemann (T23)

Aaron Wise (T23)

Shane Lowry (T23)

Kevin Na (T23)

Rickie Fowler (T23)

Stewart Cink (T23)

Lucas Glover (T23)

Adri Arnaus (T30)

Bubba Watson (T30)

Bernd Wiesberger (T30)

Tony Finau (T30)

Defending champion Phil Mickelson missed the game

The legendary golfer Phil Mickelson accomplished a monumental feat at the amazing age of 50, cementing his place in golf history. He broke all prior records and became the oldest player to ever win a major event.

With this outstanding victory, Mickelson won his sixth major championship, reaffirming his position as one of the best athletes in the game.

Mikelson did not participate in the 2022 PGA Championship despite being the current champion at the time of this remarkable feat, leaving fans to wonder if he will return to defend his title in the future.

But in the world of golf, his incredible accomplishments will always be revered and honoured.

Southern Hills Country Club breaks a record

The 2022 PGA Championship marked the end of a pattern where the 36-hole leader ultimately secured victory in each of the previous seven major championships held at Southern Hills Country Club.

Will Zalatoris started out with the 36-hole lead, but he nearly missed the chance to make that run a perfect eight-for-eight.

Justin Thomas won the exciting playoff, depriving Zalatoris of the victory, and settling for an impressive fifth top-10 finish in major championships. Fans eagerly await the next chapter of golfing brilliance on this esteemed course after the outcome of the tournament took an unexpected turn.

PGA Championship 2023 - Venue, schedule, and purse

The start of the PGA Championship 2023 is expected to enthral golf fans from all over the world. The world's best golfers will assemble at the majestic Oak Hill East Course from May 18 to May 21 for a contest of talent, accuracy, and tenacity.

Players are getting ready to compete for the prestigious championship title as the stage is set and excitement is in the air. The stakes have never been higher with a mind-blowing $15,000,000 purse on the line.

So get ready to watch the PGA Championship 2023 unfold over the course of four days and see amazing swings, tense putts, and unforgettable moments. Prepare to be fascinated, golf enthusiasts, as the world's finest players compete for victory on this prestigious platform.

