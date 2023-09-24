Who won the 2023 LIV Golf Chicago? Final leaderboard explored

LIV Golf Chicago marked the return of the circuit backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) after a month of inactivity. There were several interesting situations on the Rich Harvest Farms course, but Bryson DeChambeau was the main protagonist.

DeChambeau won the LIV Golf Chicago with another great performance in the final round. The American started the day eight shots off the lead, but shot an 8-under 63 to win the tournament on the final stroke. His final score was 13-under 200.

India's Anirban Lahiri dominated much of the round and had the victory in his hands. Lahiri was tied with DeChambeau at -13 when the American finished his round and Lahiri had to play the 18th.

With a birdie, he would have beaten DeChambeau by one stroke and won the LIV Golf Chicago outright. But he couldn't do it, making bogey to finish at -12.

The LIV Golf Chicago is Bryson DeChambeau's second win of the season and in his history on the circuit. He currently sits third in the individual standings with only two tournaments remaining in the regular season.

On the team side, DeChambeau's Crushers GC won the LIV Golf Chicago. Fireballs GC and 4Aces GC finished second and third, respectively.

LIV Golf Chicago: Final Leaderboard

The final LIV Golf Chicago Leaderboard is shown below. Individual and team results are included:

Singles:

1 Bryson DeChambeau -13

T2 Marc Leishman -12

T2 Anirban Lahiri -12

4 Sebastian Munoz -11

T5 Peter Uihlein -10

T5 Henrik Stenson -10

T5 Talor Gooch -10

T5 Abraham Ancer -10

T9 Richard Bland -9

T9 Dustin Johnson -9

T11 Brendan Steele -8

T11 Carlos Ortiz -8

T11 Thomas Pieters -8

T14 Sergio Garcia -7

T14 Sam Horsfield -7

T14 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -7

T14 Scott Vincent -7

T18 Charles Howell III -6

T18 Joaquin Niemann -6

T18 Charl Schwartzel -6

T18 Patrick Reed -6

T18 Louis Oosthuizen -6

T18 Dean Burmester -6

T24 Bubba Watson -5

T24 Jason Kokrak -5

T24 Brooks Koepka -5

T24 Ian Poulter -5

28 Matthew Jones -4

T29 Harold Varner III -3

T29 Branden Grace -3

T29 Pat Perez -3

T32 Paul Casey -2

T32 Kevin Na -2

T32 Mito Pereira -2

T32 Graeme McDowell -2

T32 David Puig -2

T37 Bernd Wiesberger E

T37Jediah Morgan E

T37 Cameron Tringale E

T37 Cameron Smith E

T41 James Piot +1

T41 Martin Kaymer +1

T41 Lee Westwood +1

44 Matthew Wolff +2

45 Phil Mickelson +5

46 Sihwan Kim +6

47 Chase Koepka +7

48 Danny Lee +8

Teams:

1 Crushers GC -33

2 Fireballs GC -30

3 4Aces GC -25

4 RangeGoats GC -25

5 Torque GC -23

6 Majesticks GC -22

7 Ripper GC -21

8 Stinger GC -19

9 Cleeks GC -14

10 Smash GC -11

11 HyFlyers GC -11

12 Iron heads GC -6