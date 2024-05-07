Who won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship? Last year's winner and final leaderboard explored

The upcoming 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is the next tournament on the PGA Tour after the conclusion of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Set to begin on May 9 at the Quail Hollow Club, the event will feature some of the biggest names in the world of golf.

Hence, there is plenty of anticipation around the event. However, before the 2024 edition of the tournament begins, it's important to know who won the 2023 edition of it. Last year's edition was won by American professional golfer Wyndham Clark.

At last year's event, Clark registered a 4-stroke victory over Xander Schauffele who finished in second place. Due to his victory at the event, Clark took home a staggering sum of $3,600,000, whereas Schauffele and third-place winners Harris English and Tyrrell Hatton took home $2,180,000 and $1,180,000, respectively.

While Wyndham Clark enjoyed his win last year, in 2024 he is set to return and defend his title. It will be interesting to see if Clark can retain his title given the amount of talent he is going to go up against at the event.

Wells Fargo to reportedly discontinue their golf tournament sponsorship after the 2024 event

Since 2011, the Wells Fargo Championship has been one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour. Before the San Fransisco-based company sponsored the tournament, it was known as the Wachovia Championship in 2003 and the Quail Hollow Championship in 2009 and 2010.

However, the tournament became most popular by the name Wells Fargo Championship when the company decided to come on board as a sponsor. While the company has enjoyed a successful relationship with the tournament since 2011, reports suggest they are set to discontinue their sponsorship.

Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal reported the news. On his social media handle (X), Spanberg wrote:

"Breaking: @WellsFargo ending @WellsFargoGolf sponsorship with 2024 tournament in May."

An official statement from the company via the Charlotte Business Journal further expanded on their decision to not continue their sponsorship. The statement read:

"Wells Fargo is not renewing the Wells Fargo Championship as a Signature Event in 2025 and beyond. To drive efficiency and support our business long term, we regularly review and adjust our overall sponsorship strategy. We are incredibly proud of the 20-plus year history of the championship."

It further read:

"The tournament has generated significant local impact and delighted golf fans in Charlotte and across the country. Since 2003, the Wells Fargo Championship has generated more than $30 million in support of numerous charitable foundations."

Expand Tweet

While the sponsorship will come to an end after the 2024 edition, the Quail Hollow Club does not intend to shut down the tournament. They are keen on finding new sponsors. Once the 2024 edition of this tournament ends, it will be interesting to see who will be the new sponsors.