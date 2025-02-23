Who won the 2025 Magical Kenya Open? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Magical Kenya Open came to a conclusion on February 23 at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Jacques Kruyswijk emerged victorious at the DP World Tour event.

The South African golfer carded in a total 72-hole score of 18 under par to take home the 2025 Magical Kenya Open title by two strokes. Kruyswijk earned a cheque worth a whopping €405,187.35 and 585 points.

John Parry claimed the solo second place at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open with a total 16 under par score. The Englishman maintained his position on the leaderboard after the third round to earn €262,180.05 and 389 points.

South Africa's Deon Germishuys and Jayden Schaper recorded top-five finishes at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open. They placed in solo-third and solo-fourth place with scores of 13 under par and 12 under par respectively.

Gregorio De Leo and Jamie Rutherford tied for fifth place at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open with a total of 11 under-par scores each. The Italian and Englishman received €92,239.71 each for their performance in Nairobi this week.

Veer Ahlawat finished in last place (67th) at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open. The Indian golfer totaled five over par over the past four days at the Muthaiga Golf Club. He earned €5,243.60 and 8.05 points.

2025 Magical Kenya Open Leaderboard

Here's a look at the players who finished at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open (via DP World Tour):

WINNER - Jacques Kruyswijk (18 under par)

2 - John Parry (16 under par)

3 - Deon Germishuys (13 under par)

4 - Jayden Schaper (12 under par)

T5 - Gregorio De Leo (11 under par)

T5 - Jamie Rutherford (11 under par)

T7 - Joshua Berry (10 under par)

T7 - Zihao Jin (10 under par)

T7 - Adrien Saddier (10 under par)

T7 - Freddy Schott (10 under par)

T11 - Nacho Elvira (9 under par)

T11 - Ryan Van Velzen (9 under par)

T13 - Benjamin Herbert (8 under par)

T13 - Joakim Lagergren (8 under par)

T13 - Niklas Lemke (8 under par)

T13 - Jacob Skov Olesen (8 under par)

T13 - Marcel Schneider (8 under par)

T13 - Connor Syme (8 under par)

T13 - Tadeas Tetak (8 under par)

T20 - Angel Ayora (7 under par)

T20 - Eugenio Chacarra (7 under par)

T20 - Wenyi Ding (7 under par)

T20 - Joel Girrbach (7 under par)

T20 - Ricardo Gouveia (7 under par)

T20 - Casey Jarvis (7 under par)

T20 - Lukas Nemecz (7 under par)

T20 - Marco Penge (7 under par)

T28 - Jorge Campillo (6 under par)

T28 - Joe Dean (6 under par)

T28 - Ben Schmidt (6 under par)

