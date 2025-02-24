Who won the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld? Final leaderboard explored

The final round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld was thrilling. Aldrich Potgieter and Brian Campbell entered into a sudden-death playoff. As both the golfers sought to earn their maiden title on the PGA Tour, the playoff went on for two holes.

Brian Campbell emerged victorious to become the champion of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In over 186 starts as a professional, the 31-year-old posted scores of 65, 65, 64, and 70 to total 20 under-par for the week.

Having set the course record at the Vidanta Vallarta with his stellar 10 under-par 61 score during the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open, Aldrich Potgeiter carded a final round score of even par 71 to total 20 under par.

Isaiah Salina claimed the solo third spot at the 2025 Mexico Open. The American golfer recorded scores of 65, 67, 68, and 65 to total 19 under-par. Aaron Rai tied for fourth place at the 2025 Mexico Open after posting a 4 under-par 67 score on Sunday. He shares the position with Ben Griffin.

Joel Dahmen rose six spots on the 2025 Mexico Open leaderboard with a stellar 6 under par 65 final round score. Stephan Jaeger dropped down three spots to tie for 6th place with Dahmen with a total of 17 under-par.

Of the two amateurs who made the cut at the 2025 Mexico Open, both of them recorded finishes inside the top 20. Justin Hastings tied for 13th place with professional golfers Michael Kim and Henrik Norlander. Spain's top amateur golfer, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio tied for 17th place.

2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Final Leaderboard

Here's a look at the players who finished inside the top 17 at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Brian Campbell (20 under par)

2 - Aldrich Potgieter (20 under par)

3 - Isaiah Salinda (19 under par)

T4 - Aaron Rai (18 under par)

T4 - Ben Griffin (18 under par)

T6 - Joel Dahmen (17 under par)

T6 - Stephan Jaeger (17 under par)

8 - Nicolai Hojgaard (16 under par)

9 - Akshay Bhatia (15 under par)

T10 - Ryo Hisatsune (14 under par)

T10 - Alejandro Tosti (14 under par)

T10 - Alex Smalley (14 under par)

T13 - Danny Walker (13 under par)

T13 - Henrik Norlander (13 under par)

T13 - Michael Kim (13 under par)

T13 - Justin Hastings (A) (13 under par)

T17 - Chan Kim (12 under par)

T17 - Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (A) (12 under par)

T17 - Ryan Gerard (12 under par)

T17 - Greyson Sigg (12 under par)

T17 - Joe Highsmith (12 under par)

T17 - John Pak (12 under par)

T17 - Steven Fisk (12 under par)

T17 - Kevin Roy (12 under par)

