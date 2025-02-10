Who won the 2025 WM Phoenix Open? Final leaderboard explored

Thomas Detry is the winner of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The Belgian golfer maintained his lead over two rounds and carded a stellar 6-under par-65 final round to earn his first victory of the 2025 season.

Michael Kim and Daniel Berger settled for a joint second place finish at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. Both the golfers carded a 4-under par-67 round on Sunday to total 17 under par each and finished 7 strokes behind Detry.

Jordan Spieth wowed the golf community with her performance at the WM Phoenix Open this week. Having recently recovered from a successful wrist surgery, the American golfer recorded a top 5 finish with scores of 68, 65, 67, and 68.

Sepp Straka rose up an incredible 14 spots on the leaderboard during the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. He claimed the solo 15th place with scores of 70, 68, 68, and 66 to total 12 under par for the week.

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

WINNER - Thomas Detry (-24)

T2 - Michael Kim (-17)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-17)

T4 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-16)

T4 - Jordan Spieth (-16)

T6 - Justin Thomas (-15)

T6 - Will Chandler (15)

T6 - Robert MacIntyre (-15)

T9 - Adam Hadwin (-14)

T9 - Taylor Moore (-14)

T9 - Maverick McNealy (-14)

T12 - Min Woo Lee (-13)

T12 - Cameron Young (-13)

T12 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)

15 - Sepp Straka (-12)

Apart from Thomas Detry and Ryan Palmer, who finished in last place, 77th, each of the other players at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open are all separated by one stroke.

Who won the past editions of the WM Phoenix Open?

Here's a look at the past 10 winners of the WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

2024 - Nick Taylor (21 under par)

2023 - Scottie Scheffler (19 under par)

2022 - Scottie Scheffler (16 under par)

2021 - Brooks Koepka (19 under par)

2020 - Webb Simpson (17 under par)

2019 - Rickie Fowler (17 under par)

2018 - Gary Woodland (18 under par)

2017 - Hideki Matsuyama (17 under par)

2016 - Hideki Matsuyama (14 under par)

2015 - Brooks Koepka (15 under par)

2014 - Kevin Stadler (16 under par)

2013 - Phil Mickelson (28 under par)

2012 - Kyle Stanley (15 under par)

2011 - Mark Wilson (18 under par)

2010 - Hunter Mahan (16 under par)

2009 - Kenny Perry (14 under par)

2008 J.B. Holmes (14 under par)

2007 - Aaron Baddeley (21 under par)

2006 - J.B. Holmes (21 under par)

2005 - Phil Mickelson (17 under par)

