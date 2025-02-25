Who won the tenth match of the 2025 TGL? Final results explore

The tenth match of the TGL's inaugural season between Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club concluded on February 24. The former team won in overtime to guarantee the team a spot in TGL's playoffs, which will be held after all teams finish their respective matches.

Ad

New York Golf Club's Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa were joined by PGA Tour sensation Tony Finau as their other teammates, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, were unavailable. TGL's Match 10 saw a 5 to 4 loss for New York Golf Club.

Ad

Trending

The losing team, comprising Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rickie Fowler, won the first hole of the TGL match by throwing a Hammer. With the first 9 holes of TGL's matches being played in a Triples alternate-shot format, New York Golf Club secured points on the first, third, and sixth holes. Both teams drew on the remaining six holes.

The next 6 holes of the TGL match were played in a Singles format. Tony Finau took on Cameron Young on holes 10 and 13. While Young grabbed up yet another point on the 10th hole, Finau secured two points for the team on the 13th hole.

Ad

Sahith Theegala and Rickie Fowler went head-to-head on the 12th and 15th holes. Los Angeles earned a point on the 12th hole as both teams tied on the final 15th hole of TGL.

Holes 11 and 14 of TGL's match saw Collin Morikawa take on Matt Fitzpatrick. The golfers drew on the 11th hole while the former earned Los Angeles their final point to head into a playoff.

TGL's Match 10 held a closest-to-the-pin contest to decide the winner. Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau stepped up to represent Los Angeles against New York's Rickie Fowler and Matt Fitzpatrick. Morikawa stuck his shot to within 6 feet of the pin to secure the victory.

Ad

TGL Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club Stats

Here's a look at the stats for the TGL's tenth match between Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) and New York Golf Club (NYGC) (via TGL):

Overtime Playoff Results (Closest-to-the-pin):

LAGC: Morikawa (6 feet 0 inches); Finau (29 feet 6 inches)

NYGC: Fowler (9 feet 7 inches); Fitzpatrick (29 feet 11 inches)

Hammers Won

LAGC: 1

NYGC: 1

Average Driving Distance

Ad

LAGC: 317 yards

NYGC: 317 yards

Longest Drive

LAGC: 327 yards

NYGC: 340 yards

Fairway Consistency

LAGC: 80 percent

NYGC: 60 percent

Scrambling

LAGC: 67 percent

NYGC: 80 percent

Green Consistency

LAGC: 80 percent

NYGC: 67 percent

Short Putts (0-10 feet)

LAGC: 80 percent

NYGC: 83 percent

Medium Putts (10-30 feet)

LAGC: 25 percent

NYGC: 50 percent

Long Putts (greater than 30 feet)

LAGC: 0 percent

NYGC: 67 percent

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback