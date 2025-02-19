Who won TGL match No. 9? Results explored

In the ninth match of the inaugural TGL season, held on February 18, New York Golf Club defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club with a final score of 10-3.

The initial nine holes of the TGL match featured a Triples format, an alternate-shot style of play. Jupiter Links Golf Club, with members Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner, conceded the first hole of this Triples session.

New York Golf Club consisting of Cameron Young, Rickie Fowler, and Matt Fitzpatrick, won seven holes in the Triples session. Both teams drew on TGL's second hole. Notably, the first hammer of the match was won by New York Golf Club on the third hole.

Jupiter Links Golf Club secured their first point by using the 'Hammer' on the ninth hole. Subsequently, the match transitioned to a Singles format for holes 10 through 15. In those Singles matches, Tiger Woods faced Cameron Young on both the 10th and 13th holes. Woods won the 10th, while Young won the 13th for his team.

Kevin Kisner took on Rickie Fowler on the 11th and 14th holes. The latter earned New York a point on the 11th hole and tied on the 14th hole. Tom Kim and Matt Fitzpatrick went head-to-head on the 12th and 15th holes, drawing on both occasions.

Here's a look at the stats for TGL's match on Tuesday night (via TGL):

Match Win Probability

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 0 percent

New York Golf Club - 100 percent

Hammers Won

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 1

New York Golf Club - 1

Average Driving Distance

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 295 yards

New York Golf Club - 311 yards

Longest Drive

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 319 yards

New York Golf Club - 336 yards

Fairway Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 50 percent

New York Golf Club - 50 percent

Scrambling

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 25 percent

New York Golf Club - 75 percent

Green Consistency

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 47 percent

New York Golf Club - 73 percent

Short Putts (0 - 10 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 40 percent

New York Golf Club - 83 percent

Medium Putts (10 - 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 14 percent

New York Golf Club - 0 percent

Long Putts (over 30 feet)

Jupiter Links Golf Club - 0 percent

New York Golf Club - 0 percent

TGL Season Schedule

Here's a look at the remaining matches of TGL's inaugural season (via TGL):

February 24 - Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club (5:00 PM EST)

February 24 -Boston Common Golf Club vs. Atlanta Golf Club (9:00 PM EST)

February 25 - The Bay Golf Club vs. Jupiter Links Golf Club (9:00 PM EST)

March 3 -The Bay Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club (3:00 PM EST)

March 3 - New York Golf Club vs. Boston Common Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

March 4 - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Atlanta Golf Club (7:00 PM EST)

