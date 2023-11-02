Who has won the most WWT Championship titles? History and past winners explored

The WWT (World Wide Technology) Championship is a relatively newer event on the PGA Tour, making its debut in 2007. It is played at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal course, which was the first course on the PGA Tour to feature in Mexico. The beautiful course boasts a strong field every year, with fans lining up to watch their favorite golfers.

The tournament began as an alternate event in late winter and is played in the same week as the WGC Match Play. Its prize fund for the very first year was $3.5 million, making it the highest-stakes golf tournament in Mexico. American pro golfer Fred Funk won the inaugural edition of the tournament in a playoff against Argentina's Jose Coceres.

Funk not only won the inaugural event of the WWT Championship but also became the oldest golfer to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, at the age of 50 years and 257 days. The tournament was originally called the Mayakoba Golf Classic before being renamed to the WWT Championship in 2021.

The likes of Pat Perez, Viktor Hovland, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, and Harris English have played and won on the course. As the years went by, the event was awarded a full-point status on the FedEx Cup and shifted to late November. The tournament's deal with WWT will last till 2027.

Full list of winners at WWT Championship

Following is the full list of winners at the World Wide Technology Championship, from 2022 to 2007:

2022- Russell Henley

2021- Viktor Hovland

2020- Viktor Hovland

2019- Brendon Todd

2018- Matt Kuchar

2017- Patton Kizzire

2016- Pat Perez

2015- Graeme McDowell

2014- Charley Hoffman

2013- Harris English

2012- John Huh

2011- Johnson Wagner

2010- Cameron Beckman

2009- Mark Wilson

2008- Brian Gay

2007- Fred Funk

Russell Henley and Viktor Hovland share the course record at 23 under par 261. Henley is the defending champion at the 2023 edition, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala headlining the event. Hovland has won the most number of titles — two.

The event will also boast a prize purse of $8.2 million. The par 72 course will provide a challenge to the star-studded lineup this year.