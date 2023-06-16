Who is Wyndham Clark? 5 things you didn’t know about the American Golfer

American golfer Wyndham Clark is among the top contenders for the 2023 US Open with a score of -9 after two rounds. Although the day's play has not concluded, it is a performance that should keep him among the tournament leaders.

Many fans know Wyndham Clark mostly for his victory at the Wells Fargo Championship this season. But who is this player really? Let's take a look at five details of his life to get to know him better.

#1 Wyndham Clark got an early start in golf

Wyndham Clark started playing golf at a very young age. The family history states that it was at the age of three. He made it through the junior and amateur ranks, including collegiate.

Clark played golf at Oklahoma State University and Oregon State University before rising to the top level.

#2 He almost quit golf

Wyndham Clark began his collegiate golf career at Oklahoma. He got off to a promising start and went on to place ninth at the 2012 US Open.

However, early in his sophomore season, he suffered the loss of his mother. Because of this, he went through a difficult period of grief that practically led him to leave the sport.

Fortunately, he found a way to recover, which included transferring to Oregon. There, he was able to resume his golfing at this level and came back with good results. In his senior season, he won the Pac-12 Conference Championship and was named Player of the Year by Golfweek.

#3 He is married to Julia Kemmling

Wyndham Clark is married to former golf player and college coach Julia Kemmling. She played at Quinnipiac University, and her college career was way above average.

Kemmling was captain of the Quinnipiac team for three seasons, and with them, she won two back-to-back MAAC Championships. She still holds the record in her university for the best performance in a round of the NCAA Tournament (75).

Kemmling returned to Quinnipiac University after graduation to work as an assistant coach.

#4 2022-23 season is the best of Clark's career so far

The 2022-23 season has been Wyndham Clark's best season as a professional. Not only did he win his first PGA Tour title, but he has had other remarkable results.

During this season, he has achieved six Top 10 finishes and made the cut in 18 of the 21 tournaments he has participated in. This has earned him almost $6.5 million.

It represents almost half of his career Top 10 finishes and more than 50 percent of his earnings.

#5 Won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship

Clark won the Wells Fargo Championship tournament last May. It was a tough competition against Xander Schauffele, his closest competitor. However, in the end, Clarck managed to establish a winning difference of three strokes.

It was a very difficult challenge, especially during the fourth round. Clark and Schauffele played almost the entire front nine head-to-head, until hole 8. There, the eventual champion managed a spectacular chip from the middle rough, over 80 feet to the green, for birdie.

This was a turning point for Clark. He played a back nine of four birdies and one bogey, enough to secure his win.

