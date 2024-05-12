Who is the youngest and oldest winner of the PGA Championship? Past records explored

Gene Sarazen is the youngest winner of the PGA Championship in the history of the Major, while Phil Mickelson is the oldest. Sarazen was just 20 years and 174 days old when he clinched the PGA Championship in 1922.

At that time, the Major was contested in Match Play format, and Sarazen secured victory by defeating Emmet French with a score of 4&3. The tournament took place at Oakmont Country Club in Inwood, New York. Sarazen continued his success by successfully defending his title the following year, defeating Walter Hagen.

In contrast, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship. He was 50 years and 11 months old when he clinched the Major in 2021, triumphing over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes. Mickelson's victory also earned him an exemption to compete in all four Majors for the next five years.

John McDermott holds the record for being the youngest winner of any major in men's professional golf in the modern era. He won the US Open in 1911 at the age of 19 years, ten months, and 14 days. However, Tom Morris Jr., who claimed victory in the 1868 Open Championship, holds the title of youngest Major winner of all time. He was just 17 years, five months, and eight days old at the time of his triumph.

Tiger Woods holds the record for the youngest winner of the Masters, securing victory at the age of 21 years, three months, and 14 days in 1997. When it comes to The Open Championship, Seve Ballesteros became the youngest winner in the modern era, capturing the Major at the age of 22 years, three months, and 12 days in 1979.

Winners of the PGA Championship

Here is the list of all the winners of the PGA Championship over the years:

2023: Brooks Koepka

2022: Justin Thomas

2021: Phil Mickelson

2020: Collin Morikawa

2019: Brooks Koepka

2018: Brooks Koepka

2017: Justin Thomas

2016: Jimmy Walker

2015: Jason Day

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Jason Dufner

2012: Rory McIlroy

2011: Keegan Bradley

2010: Martin Kaymer

2009: Yang Yong-eun

2008: Pádraig Harrington

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Phil Mickelson

2004: Vijay Singh

2003: Shaun Micheel

2002: Rich Beem

2001: David Toms

2000: Tiger Woods

1999: Tiger Woods

1998: Vijay Singh

1997: Davis Love III

1996: Mark Brooks

1995: Steve Elkington

1994: Nick Price

1993: Paul Azinger

1992: Nick Price

1991: John Daly

1990: Wayne Grady

1989: Payne Stewart

1988: Jeff Sluman

1987: Larry Nelson

1986: Bob Tway

1985: Hubert Green

1984: Lee Trevino

1983: Hal Sutton

1982: Raymond Floyd

1981: Larry Nelson

1980: Jack Nicklaus

1979: David Graham

1978: John Mahaffey

1977: Lanny Wadkins

1976: Dave Stockton

1975: Jack Nicklaus

1974: Lee Trevino

1973: Jack Nicklaus

1972: Gary Player

1971: Jack Nicklaus

1970: Dave Stockton

1969: Raymond Floyd

1968: Julius Boros

1967: Don January

1966: Al Geiberger

1965: Dave Marr

1964: Bobby Nichols

1963: Jack Nicklaus

1962: Gary Player

1961: Jerry Barber

1960: Jay Hebert

1959: Bob Rosburg

1958: Dow Finsterwald

1957: Lionel Hebert

1956: Jack Burke Jr.

1955: Doug Ford

1954: Chick Harbert

1953: Walter Burkemo

1952: Jim Turnesa

1951: Sam Snead

1950: Chandler Harper

1949: Sam Snead

1948: Ben Hogan

1947: Jim Ferrier

1946: Ben Hogan

1945: Byron Nelson

1944: Bob Hamilton

1943: No tournament (World War II)

1942: Sam Snead

1941: Vic Ghezzi

1940: Byron Nelson

1939: Henry Picard

1938: Paul Runyan

1937: Denny Shute

1936: Denny Shute

1935: Johnny Revolta

1934: Paul Runyan

1933: Gene Sarazen

1932: Olin Dutra

1931: Tom Creavy

1930: Tommy Armour

1929: Leo Diegel

1928: Leo Diegel

1927: Walter Hagen

1926: Walter Hagen

1925: Walter Hagen

1924: Walter Hagen

1923: Gene Sarazen

1922: Gene Sarazen

1921: Walter Hagen

1920: Jock Hutchison

1919: Jim Barnes

1916: Jim Barnes

The PGA Championship is one of the oldest Majors in men's professional golf. The 2024 edition of the event is scheduled to be held next week from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.