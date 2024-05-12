Who is the youngest and oldest winner of the PGA Championship? Past records explored

Gene Sarazen is the youngest winner of the PGA Championship in the history of the Major, while Phil Mickelson is the oldest. Sarazen was just 20 years and 174 days old when he clinched the PGA Championship in 1922.
At that time, the Major was contested in Match Play format, and Sarazen secured victory by defeating Emmet French with a score of 4&3. The tournament took place at Oakmont Country Club in Inwood, New York. Sarazen continued his success by successfully defending his title the following year, defeating Walter Hagen.
In contrast, Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win the PGA Championship. He was 50 years and 11 months old when he clinched the Major in 2021, triumphing over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes. Mickelson's victory also earned him an exemption to compete in all four Majors for the next five years.
John McDermott holds the record for being the youngest winner of any major in men's professional golf in the modern era. He won the US Open in 1911 at the age of 19 years, ten months, and 14 days. However, Tom Morris Jr., who claimed victory in the 1868 Open Championship, holds the title of youngest Major winner of all time. He was just 17 years, five months, and eight days old at the time of his triumph.
Tiger Woods holds the record for the youngest winner of the Masters, securing victory at the age of 21 years, three months, and 14 days in 1997. When it comes to The Open Championship, Seve Ballesteros became the youngest winner in the modern era, capturing the Major at the age of 22 years, three months, and 12 days in 1979.
Winners of the PGA Championship
Here is the list of all the winners of the PGA Championship over the years:
- 2023: Brooks Koepka
- 2022: Justin Thomas
- 2021: Phil Mickelson
- 2020: Collin Morikawa
- 2019: Brooks Koepka
- 2018: Brooks Koepka
- 2017: Justin Thomas
- 2016: Jimmy Walker
- 2015: Jason Day
- 2014: Rory McIlroy
- 2013: Jason Dufner
- 2012: Rory McIlroy
- 2011: Keegan Bradley
- 2010: Martin Kaymer
- 2009: Yang Yong-eun
- 2008: Pádraig Harrington
- 2007: Tiger Woods
- 2006: Tiger Woods
- 2005: Phil Mickelson
- 2004: Vijay Singh
- 2003: Shaun Micheel
- 2002: Rich Beem
- 2001: David Toms
- 2000: Tiger Woods
- 1999: Tiger Woods
- 1998: Vijay Singh
- 1997: Davis Love III
- 1996: Mark Brooks
- 1995: Steve Elkington
- 1994: Nick Price
- 1993: Paul Azinger
- 1992: Nick Price
- 1991: John Daly
- 1990: Wayne Grady
- 1989: Payne Stewart
- 1988: Jeff Sluman
- 1987: Larry Nelson
- 1986: Bob Tway
- 1985: Hubert Green
- 1984: Lee Trevino
- 1983: Hal Sutton
- 1982: Raymond Floyd
- 1981: Larry Nelson
- 1980: Jack Nicklaus
- 1979: David Graham
- 1978: John Mahaffey
- 1977: Lanny Wadkins
- 1976: Dave Stockton
- 1975: Jack Nicklaus
- 1974: Lee Trevino
- 1973: Jack Nicklaus
- 1972: Gary Player
- 1971: Jack Nicklaus
- 1970: Dave Stockton
- 1969: Raymond Floyd
- 1968: Julius Boros
- 1967: Don January
- 1966: Al Geiberger
- 1965: Dave Marr
- 1964: Bobby Nichols
- 1963: Jack Nicklaus
- 1962: Gary Player
- 1961: Jerry Barber
- 1960: Jay Hebert
- 1959: Bob Rosburg
- 1958: Dow Finsterwald
- 1957: Lionel Hebert
- 1956: Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955: Doug Ford
- 1954: Chick Harbert
- 1953: Walter Burkemo
- 1952: Jim Turnesa
- 1951: Sam Snead
- 1950: Chandler Harper
- 1949: Sam Snead
- 1948: Ben Hogan
- 1947: Jim Ferrier
- 1946: Ben Hogan
- 1945: Byron Nelson
- 1944: Bob Hamilton
- 1943: No tournament (World War II)
- 1942: Sam Snead
- 1941: Vic Ghezzi
- 1940: Byron Nelson
- 1939: Henry Picard
- 1938: Paul Runyan
- 1937: Denny Shute
- 1936: Denny Shute
- 1935: Johnny Revolta
- 1934: Paul Runyan
- 1933: Gene Sarazen
- 1932: Olin Dutra
- 1931: Tom Creavy
- 1930: Tommy Armour
- 1929: Leo Diegel
- 1928: Leo Diegel
- 1927: Walter Hagen
- 1926: Walter Hagen
- 1925: Walter Hagen
- 1924: Walter Hagen
- 1923: Gene Sarazen
- 1922: Gene Sarazen
- 1921: Walter Hagen
- 1920: Jock Hutchison
- 1919: Jim Barnes
- 1916: Jim Barnes
The PGA Championship is one of the oldest Majors in men's professional golf. The 2024 edition of the event is scheduled to be held next week from May 16 to 19 at the Valhalla Golf Course.