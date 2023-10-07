Who is Yuan Yechun? 5 things to know about the Chinese golfer

Yuan Yechun, also known as Carl Yuan, is a Chinese professional golfer, known for his distinctive swing style. Born on 21st March 1997, Yechun currently plays in the PGA Tour. Although playing golf for quite a long time, he rose to fame in the year 2020, when he played in the Summer Olympics.

Officially turned pro in 2019, the 26-year-old golfer has played on several tours. Before joining his current tour, he performed drastically on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and even secured a win while he was playing for the PGA Tour China in 2018.

He has two professional wins and some of the best finishes to his name. But that’s not all; there is more to learn about Yuan Yechun. So, here are a few of the lesser-known things to comprehend about the Chinese golfer.

Five things to uncover about Yuan Yechun

Yuan has spent years to achieve where he is on his golfing journey. The following facts about him will tell more about the player's professional and personal life:

Yuan Yechun has an unusual swing

Yuan has one of the funkiest follow-throughs in the golf event. Being a complete package, his body language isn't confined to his driver swings. He does unusual things with it on iron shots and even strokes around the green. The young player also walks in putts.

His fans and followers got to see his flamboyant golf swings at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. Here, he was able to stand in the T18 position alongside Will Gordon.

Yechun played his Amateur Career for three years

The Chinese golfing star went to the University of Washington to complete his education. There, he played golf for three years and even won the Pacific Northwest Amateur competition in 2016. The said competition is one of the oldest annual amateur golf tournaments.

Yuan Yechun also took part in the 2018 Asian Games. He finished tenth in the men's solo competition and silver in the men's team event.

Yuan Yechun won a competition in his debut year on the PGA Tour China

While the golfer turned professional in 2018, he not only gave good performances on the tour but also received a win in the same here. He triumphed in the Qingdao Championship.

Yechun has three runner-up finishes in the Korn Ferry Tour

Since 2019, Yechun has been associated with the Korn Ferry Tour. There, he secured some amazing runner-up finishes to date. These include his 2020 participation in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, 2020 participation in the WinCo Foods Portland Open, and 2021 participation in the Simmons Bank Open.

Yuan Yechun’s wife is also a professional golfer

Yechun’s wife Cathy Luo Ying also plays golf. Lucky for him, the duo first met at the University of Washington. Together, they have a base set up in Jacksonville, Florida. The Chinese media even calls the pair the “Dream Couple.” Just like her husband, Ying too has a professional win.

These are five things about the PGA Tour pro, that his fans must know. With the amazing swing that he carries and dedicated efforts, we hope that Yuan Yechun gets to prosper in his professional golfing journey.