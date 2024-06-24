"Why do we even bother?"- PGA Tour star's hilarious response to Scottie Scheffler's impressive stats after sixth PGA Tour win

Scottie Scheffler emerges victorious at the 2024 Travelers Championship held at Connecticut's TPC River Highlands this week after a sudden death playoff with Tom Kim. Despite the final round being interrupted due to protesting climate activists, the World No. 1 player powered through to shoot an incredible winning score of 22 under par.

PGA Tour star, Matt Fitzpatrick finished the 2024 Travelers Championship tied for 36th place with Mackenzie Hughes and Brendon Todd. Fitzpatrick shot a final-round score of one under par to bring the total to nine under par for all four days of the event.

Resharing a post about Scottie Scheffler's stats at the PGA Tour's Signature events this year, Matt Fitzpatrick wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle:

" We [ Why ] do we even bother 😭😂 "

Scottie Scheffler's performance at the PGA Tour's 2024 Signature events

Scottie Scheffler led the 70-player field this week at the Travelers Championship that was played at the TPC River Highlands course in Connecticut this week from June 20 to 23. The World number one player ranks first on the FedEx Cup Rankings and leads the PGA Tour's Official Money list with 5,768 points and $27,696,858.

With the Travelers Championship concluding the PGA Tour's Signature events for the year, Scheffler has played in seven out of eight Signature events this season. Despite missing the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship due to the birth of his firstborn son with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, Scottie Scheffler had a great outing in the remaining seven events as he made the top ten in all of them.

Having picked up a grand cheque worth $3.6 million this week for his win at the Travelers Championship, Scheffler dominated the Signature events. Here's a look into the World No. 1 player's finishes and earnings at the PGA Tour's Signature events for this year.

The Sentry - $690,500 (tied for 5th place)

AT&T Pebble Beach - $642,500 (tied for 6th place)

Genesis Invitational - $455,000 (tied for 10th place)

Arnold Palmer Invitational - $4,000,000 (1st place)

RBC Heritage - $3,600,000 (1st place)

The Memorial Tournament - $4,000,000 (1st place)

Travelers Championship - $3,600,000 (1st place)

Scottie Scheffler made a whopping $16,988,000 solely off finishes on the PGA Tour's Signature events this year. The 2024 RBC Heritage winner has made a total of $70,262,087 in earnings from four years of playing on the PGA Tour. Scottie Scheffler has made an incredible $27,698,858 in earnings from the Signature events only.

Having recorded six wins, two runner-up finishes, 13 top ten finishes, and 14 top 25 finishes in 15 events played on the PGA Tour this season, Scottie Scheffler's earnings on the Signature events make up for more than half of his earnings this season on the PGA Tour as a whole.