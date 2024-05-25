Why did Grayson Murray withdraw from Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2? Cause revealed as PGA Tour star dies at 30

Grayson Murray passed away on Saturday, May 25, according to several golf news services, including the official PGA Tour website. Murray had withdrawn from the Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday without completing the second round.

The cause of his withdrawal from the tournament being played at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, was an "illness." This was reported Friday by the X (formerly Twitter) account PGA Tour Communicatios:

"Grayson Murray (illness) WD during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge."

The exact cause of death is unknown at this time. The PGA Tour news service assured that information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.

Murray withdrew from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with two holes to play in the second round. He had posted five bogeys with no birdies during the day. He had completed the first round with five birdies and three bogeys.

Murray had played 12 PGA Tour tournaments during the season, making eight cuts. His best result came in his first start of the year, when he won the Sony Open in Hawaii.

In 2024, he finished in another Top 10 (T10 at the Wells Fargo Championship) and another Top 25 (T25 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational). He made the cut in the first two majors of the season (The Masters and the PGA Championship).

Grayson Murray had a 140-tournament career on the PGA Tour, with two wins, 10 Top 10s and 66 cuts made. On the Korn Ferry Tour he played 53 tournaments, with three wins, 14 Top 10s and 33 cuts made.

Reactions to the passing of Grayson Murray

The golf world has reacted to the sudden death of Grayson Murray. One of the first to offer condolences to his family was PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA Tour player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words,” Monahan said, according to the tour news service.

Golf stars such as Luke Donald, Bubba Watson and Anthony Kim left messages on social networks lamenting Murray's passing. So did institutions such as the LPGA Tour and the Mizuno brand, one of the player's sponsors.

CBS journalist Kyle Porter reported on his X account that Trevor Immelman spoke of Murray with tears in his eyes during the broadcast of the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fellow broadcaster Jim Nantz was also deeply affected when he broke the news in the middle of his broadcast.