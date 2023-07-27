Why is Jon Rahm not playing in the 2023 3M Open? Masters champion’s schedule explored

The 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm is set to miss the 2023 3M Open. The upcoming tournament is the second last tournament of the PGA Tour season.

The reason behind the Spaniard missing it could be the status of the upcoming tournament being a non-elevated event. However, the small prize purse could also be his reason for not participating in the event.

Also, Jon Rahm is currently the leader of the FedEx Cup rankings leaderboard of the season and is scheduled to play in the post-season FedEx Cup playoffs. This could also be a major reason behind him missing the 2023 3M Open and the following Wyndham Championship.

Jon Rahm at the Open Championship 2023 (via Getty Images)

What tournaments is Jon Rahm scheduled to play next in 2023?

As per Jon Rahm's official website, he is scheduled to play eight tournaments until November 2023. The most notable events are the three FedEx Cup plays and the upcoming biennial event, the Ryder Cup 2023.

Here is the remaining schedule of Rahm for 2023:

August 10 to 13 - FedEx St Jude Championship

August 17 to 20 - BMW Championship

August 24 to 27 - The Tour Championship

September 14 to 17 - BMW PGA Championship

October 29 to 01 - Ryder Cup

October 12 to 15 - Acciona Open de Espana

November 16 to 19 - DP World Tour Championship

Exploring Jon Rahm's top performance in 2022-23?

The Spaniard has had a terrific 2022-23 professional golf season. He has won four tournaments this season, including the Masters 2023. His first win of the season was Sentry Tournament of Champions 2023.

Here are the tournaments Jon Rahm won:

Masters Tournament

The Genesis Invitational

The American Express

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Rahm wearing the green jacket and holding the Masters Trophy in 2023 (via Getty Images)

Rahm had only missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in the 2022-23 season. In seven out of 17 tournaments he played, the Spaniard has finished in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Here are his top 10 performances:

The Open Championship - T2

Mexico Open - 2

WM Phoenix Open - 3

THE CJ CUP - T4

Farmers Insurance Open - T7

Hero World Challenge - T8

US Open - T10

How did Jon Rahm perform at the majors in 2023?

The 28-year-old Spanish golfer had an overall incredible season. But if we look at his performance, specifically in the majors in 2023, it had been incredible. He started his major campaign at Augusta National for the Masters 2023. the Spaniard won the event and took home the biggest paycheck of $3.24 million in the history of the tournament.

Only the second major of the season, the PGA Championship 2023, would be the one that would haunt Rahm. The Spaniard finished on T50 rank and barely managed to make the cut.

However, at Los Angeles Country Club, Rahm came strong and ended on the T10 rank on the leaderboard in the US Open 2023. Later on, in the fourth and final major of the season, the Open Championship 2023, he had a record-breaking 8 under 63 scores in the third round and followed with a T2 finish at Hoylake.