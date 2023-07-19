Why did Jon Rahm turn down $400,000,000 offer from LIV Golf? Real reason explored

Jon Rahm is one golfer who’s been linked with LIV Golf for the longest time. However, the World No.3 seems to have stayed put on the PGA Tour. The Spaniard, who has been critical of both sides in the past, reportedly offered 400 million to join the Saudi-backed series.

Rahm won the 2023 Masters and became the hot property in golf once again. But, even before his major win, the Spaniard was on the LIV shortlist. According to several sources, the 28-year-old golfer turned the offer from the rebel side and decided to play in the PGA Tour. Later, he came out to state that he is grateful for the platform the American circuit provided him.

The golfer opened up about the same ahead of the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club last month. Speaking in light of the PGA Tour's surprise alliance deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Rahm thanked the Tour for supporting him. The golfer sounded happy to be on the American circuit despite several of his friends moving to the other side.

Expressing his gratitude towards the PGA, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by CBS:

"No matter what happens, whether I agree with it or not, thanks to the PGA Tour, they give me a platform to play golf at the highest level, and after taking advantage of that possibility, I'm in a situation where my family and my kids don't have to struggle financially ever, and I don't know how many generations I can help if I do it properly.”

The golfer further reiterated the point that he is lucky to be playing golf at the highest level and added that it “doesn't really matter” if the PGA Tour aligns with LIV Golf or not.

He added:

“I'm in a very high state of privilege in this world. I can do what I want. I can do what I love for a living. I have a blast every single day even though I get mad on the golf course every once in a while… I'm just -- I'll have to adapt to the situation and will have to make some decisions on what's going on forward, and I'll make some decisions.

At the end of the day, I'm still very privileged, whether the PGA Tour [and] LIV Golf align or not or who plays and who likes who. It doesn't really matter."

Jon Rahm on being compensated by the PGA Tour for his loyalty

On Tuesday, Jon Rahm commented on the prospect of being compensated by the PGA Tour for his loyalty. The Masters champion said that he doesn’t think he should receive a bonus for it. However, the Spaniard added that he ‘wouldn’t say no’ to receiving the extra buck.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of The Open Championship, Jon Rahm said:

“It was my choice to stay. Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it’s the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play. Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I’m not going to say no.”

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm’s comments backing the Tour came just days after he criticized it for lack of transparency in the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal.