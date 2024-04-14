Why are Masters fans called patrons? All you need to know

The Masters' tournament organizers use the term "patron" to describe the attendees, setting them apart from all other tournaments. The term was coined by the founders of the Masters, Clifford Roberts and Bobby Jones.

Upon the inception of the Masters in 1934, the founders saw the fans as an integral part of the tournament's essence, rather than people who pay their money, watch the game and leave. Roberts and Jones believed that attendees were consumers of an experience rather than spectators.

David Owen, author of the definitive history of Augusta National, “The Making of the Masters,” stated that:

"Roberts believed that the tournament was made possible by the patrons, hence using the term “patron.” He wanted to remind everyone involved in the tournament that the focus had to be on constantly improving the experience for the people watching."

The Masters' tickets are referred to as 'patron badges'. The term reflects the tournament's commitment to providing a unique experience for attendees.

Augusta National strictly requires media outlets to use the terms "patron" and "first and second nine" instead of "front and back nine."

Broadcaster Jack Whitaker even received a six-year ban for describing the attendees as a 'mob' rather than 'patrons' in 1966.

Patrons are expected to comply with the following rules: no running, no shouting, no lying down, and no photographs. They are also forbidden from making more than two gate entries per day. Furthermore, Patrons will be requested to sit up even if they appear to be leaning too much.

Running is strictly prohibited at Augusta National. As a solution, patrons power-walk their way through the course

The patrons are expected to not damage the course in any possible way.

An Ohio man was arrested during the final round of the 2012 Masters in an attempt to steal sand from the bunkers.

How many patrons attend Masters?

Augusta National does not make the exact number, of patrons that attend the Masters, public. But, it is believed that an average of 40,000 patrons mark their presence.

More patrons attend Monday-Wednesday for the practice rounds and par-3 contest than Thursday-Sunday tournament rounds.

The number of patrons is significantly lower than a typical PGA Tour event as a Masters ticket is incredibly tough to get.

How to become a patron at Masters?

The ticket system at Masters works on a lottery basis and hence they cannot be resold.

The lottery opens 10 months before the start of Masters and closes applications on June 1. The committee permits applications for up to four tickets for any of the three practice rounds and up to two ticked for the four tournament days.

Around two million people apply each year, with prices ranging from $100-$140.

According to Bookies.com, applicants have less than a one percent chance of being selected to purchase tickets.