Why did Max Homa switch to a prototype 2-wood ahead of 2024 PGA Championship? Equipment update explored

Max Homa has added a new 2-wood prototype to his bag before the 2024 PGA Championship, set to be held from May 16 to 19. This prototype could be crucial at the Valhalla Golf Club as it can help Homa improve his accuracy and distance off the tee.

Homa will be teeing off at 8:37 a.m. on Thursday in pursuit his first Major victory, having won six tournaments on the PGA Tour so far.

The World No. 9 recently added Titleist's new TSR 2-wood prototype to his bag. The change was made last week before the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, where he finished T9.

Cameron Young was the first player to use the 2-wood prototype at the 2024 Players Championship. Webb Simpson is another player who has taken notice of the 2-wood prototype.

In an interview with GolfWRX.com, Simpson described the prototype.

"It has grooves like a 3-wood, spin is perfect, and it’s honestly, like, everything is in the middle of a 3-wood and driver number. Trajectory, spin, carry, all of it," he said.

While talking to GolfWRX.com on Monday at the 2024 PGA Championship, Max Homa explained why he also chose to go for the prototype, saying:

"(The new 2-wood) helps me draw it a little bit better. I don’t draw the ball well, so left-to-right winds it’s quite helpful."

Titleist Tour fitter J.J. Van Wezenbeeck said that Homa has now two tee options as he can now choose between his TSR3 driver and his new TSR 2-wood.

Max Homa's impression of the Valhalla Golf Club

Last year, Max Homa finished a disappointing T55 at the PGA Championship. This was some distance short of his best finish at the tournament in 2022 when he finished T13.

In the pre-tournament press conference, Homa provided his thoughts on the Valhalla Golf Club.

"Yeah, it's good. It's big. It's very long. Looks kind of familiar, just from all the highlights on TV. But it's good. It feels like kind of the new stock standard of a PGA Championship," Max Homa said.

He further said that he expected some changes on the course compared to last year.

"Obviously it won't be as firm as last year but kind of a similar type vibe. Need to drive the ball well and hit your mid to long irons really good. But it's in awesome shape. So it should be a fun week," he said.

Here's a look at Max Homa's 2024 season so far:

The Sentry at Kapalua Resort (Plantation Course) - T14

Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines (South Course) - T13

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links - T66

WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course) - Missed Cut

The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club - T16

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge - T8

THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) - T64

Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) - T25

Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club - T3

RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links - T55

Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club - T8