Why did Open Championship organisers blacklist Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course? Real reason explored

The Open Championship will continue to blacklist Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort from hosting another championship unless he sells the golf club to someone else.

Trump bought Turnberry Resort, located in Ayrshire, southwest Scotland, in 2014. After organizing the British Open four times in the past (1977, 1986, 1994, 2009), Trump has been trying to get the hosting right once again for his Ayrshire venue.

However, as per the report published in the Telegraph, the R&A insiders of the Open Championship have confirmed that the authorities have rejected the 45th US President's proposal.

The organizers had informed Trump that they couldn't afford the risk of giving the Open Championship hosting rights after the US Capitol attack in January 2021. Their stance remains the same due to security risks.

According to the Telegraph, Trump is citing his good relations with R&A in recent months. During his last visit to Ayrshire in May, he spoke with GB News, where he stated that he had 'spent a tremendous amount of money' on the redevelopment of the Turnberry Course after receiving advice from the former chief executive of the R&A, Peter Dawson.

"We’re going to make a couple of little minor adjustments but it’s fantastic, " He told GB News. "Everybody wants to see the Open Championship here – the players, it’s their favorite course, it’s the number one rated in Europe."

The R&A’s chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said in January 2021 that the organization didn't have any plans to give hosting rights to Turnberry 'in the foreseeable future'. An R&A source informed Telegraph Sport that their stance was still the same.

The source was quoted as saying via the Telegraph:

"We have no plans to stage any of our championships there in the foreseeable future and will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself,"

Another insider suggested that Trump will have to sell the Turnberry course to change R&A's stance.

Donald Trump-owned golf courses detail

Donald Trump playing shot during the LIV Golf DC - Pro-Am

Donald Trump currently owns 16 golf courses across four different countries. 12 of the courses are located in the US, two in Scotland, and one each in Ireland and the UAE.

Here's the list of Donald Trump-owned golf courses:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte

Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck

Trump National Doral Golf Club

Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club Jupiter

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach

Trump National Golf Club Westchester

Trump Ferry Point New York City

Scotland:

Trump International Scotland

Trump Turnberry

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club Dubai

The former USA President will host the PGA Seniors Championship in August at his links course near Aberdeen. This year, he has already hosted three events on the LIV Golf circuit.

