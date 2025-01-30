Why does the PGA Championship allow rangefinders? Real reason explored

The golfers are allowed to use rangefinders at the PGA Championship to avoid slow play. Slow play in golf often affects tournaments and delays the game. To avoid such situations, the PGA of America has announced a policy to allow players to use rangefinders to get information on distance and direction in 2021.

PGA of America's President Jim Richerson opened up about the change in policy at the time it was announced, explaining the value of distance-measuring devices on the field. He said, via Bunkered:

"We’re always interested in methods that may help improve the flow of play during our championships. The use of distance-measuring devices is already common within the game and is now a part of the Rules of Golf. Players and caddies have long used them during practice rounds to gather relevant yardages."

The PGA Championship is one of the four Majors in men's golf. The 2025 edition of the tournament will take place at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club from May 15 to 18.

PGA Tour testing DMDs to combat slow play

A recent report by Golf journalist Dan Rapaport shared that the PGA Tour has been working to test, allowing its players to use distance-measuring devices during competition. The circuit has been trying to speed up play. Rapaport shared the news on his X account along with the caption:

"PGA Tour says they will test allowing players to use distance-measuring devices during competition. One of a number of initiatives to try to speed up play."

While the PGA Tour has been trying to improve the pace of play on their circuit, Tiger Woods' TGL series uses a shot clock to tackle the problem. In the limited 15-hole events on the TGL, players use a shot clock, as exceeding the time limit could result in a penalty.

Michael S. Kim opened up about using these clocks on the Tour by sharing his opinion on why the circuit would have problems implementing them. Taking to his X account, Kim wrote:

"Tour has shied away from that because it would require a bunch more volunteers plus training which could be an issue and the inevitable arguments between the shot clock guy and players would be a massive headache for everyone involved. What do you do if you’re on the 12th tee at Augusta and you feel the wind change completely? Or a bug lands on your ball? Do you have to hit it anyway and watch it go in the water?"

Meanwhile, this week on the Tour, players are gearing up to play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a four-day event from January 30 to February 2.

