Why did Phil Mickelson take on Colt Knost? Full Twitter spat and reason explained

Phil Mickelson once again got involved in a heated Twitter debate, this time with former PGA Tour professional Colt Knost over blocking the LIV Golf Tour from the world rankings.

Knost felt that the breakaway tour players didn't deserve the ranking points after leaving the PGA Tour. Mickelson, one of the biggest names on the Saudi-backed tour, got involved in an argument about the same on social media.

It all began with a Twitter account called LIV Golf Nation, which posted that it was OWGR who needed to adjust as per the breakaway league and not the other way round:

"LIV shouldn't have to adjust for the OWGR. The OWGR should have to adjust for LIV. 50% of the world's top golfers play on LIV and it's the OWGR's responsibility to adequately rank the world's top golfers."

LIV Golf Nation @LIVGolfNation LIV shouldn't have to adjust for the OWGR.



The OWGR should have to adjust for LIV.



The OWGR should have to adjust for LIV.

50% of the world's top golfers play on LIV and it's the OWGR's responsibility to adequately rank the world's top golfers.

After several tweets, Colt questioned LIV enthusiasts with this tweet:

"Serious question. Y’all are so upset about the OWGR, if you knew the criteria when you’re starting a tour why wouldn’t you just meet it?"

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation Serious question. Y'all are so upset about the OWGR, if you knew the criteria when you're starting a tour why wouldn't you just meet it?

Mickelson jumped into the argument and responded to Colt:

"Colt. It is not our job. It is the owgr’s job to rank ALL the players in the world. Maybe they can do THEIR job and figure it out like they do for multiple tours with hundreds of players not even close to as good.But that would hurt the PGA’s revenue from CBS so the leaders won’t."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @ColtKnost @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation Colt. It is not our job. It is the owgr's job to rank ALL the players in the world. Maybe they can do THEIR job and figure it out like they do for multiple tours with hundreds of players not even close to as good.But that would hurt the PGA's revenue from CBS so the leaders won't

Colt Knost had a counter question:

"Respectfully, why did you never lobby for WR points from the start? Why did you not argue for points when you played on pga tour champions?"

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @PhilMickelson @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation Respectfully, why did you never lobby for WR points from the start? Why did you not argue for points when you played on pga tour champions?

Phil Mickelson had his reasons for this and tweeted:

"Respectfully, I don’t need OWGR points nor do I care about them for myself. I’m in 3 majors for the next 13+ years and all four majors through 2025. It’s about doing what’s right and calling out the collusion that’s taking place behind closed doors to help JM get all his tv money."

Colt was still not convinced by the answer and questioned:

"Yes you are! But you said it’s their job to rank ALL players in the world. Just curious why you felt like LIV is more deserving than another tour? If you knew going in you were not going to get points why would y’all have addressed it before the tour started?"

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @PhilMickelson @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation Yes you are! But you said it's their job to rank ALL players in the world. Just curious why you felt like LIV is more deserving than another tour? If you knew going in you were not going to get points why would y'all have addressed it before the tour started?

Mickelson explained:

"It was addressed and it was made clear the heads of owgr would do everything in their power to shut LIV down by any and all means. Curious why you think LIV is the ONLY tour NOT worthy of points despite so many great players? Because it’s a threat is not a valid reason."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @ColtKnost @NotDrJ @alexmac75

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @ColtKnost @NotDrJ @alexmac75

Curious why you think LIV is the ONLY tour NOT worthy of points despite so many great players? Because it's a threat is not a valid reason. @LIVGolfNation It was addressed and it was made clear the heads of owgr would do everything in their power to shut LIV down by any and all means.Curious why you think LIV is the ONLY tour NOT worthy of points despite so many great players? Because it's a threat is not a valid reason.

Knost seemed to agree that LIV should get points but had a few doubts:

"There are some great players and I think one day it will get points. But how many? Should LIV Singapore get the same as Wells Fargo? Yes there are some great players. No doubt. But there are also some who couldn’t make it on the pga tour and that’s why they jumped to LIV?

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @PhilMickelson @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation There are some great players and I think one day it will get points. But how many? Should LIV Singapore get the same as Wells Fargo? Yes there are some great players. No doubt. But there are also some who couldn't make it on the pga tour and that's why they jumped to LIV

Three-time Masters champion Mickelson stated that these questions could be asked of other tours too. He wrote:

"Same questions can be asked of all tours. You figure it out and continue tweaking as they have been doing for decades. To get ZERO points?😂😂 It’s obvious to me as to why. It should be to you too. Sadly, It’s the protective mechanism CBS and others used in its current contract."

Phil Mickelson @PhilMickelson @ColtKnost @NotDrJ @alexmac75 It's obvious to me as to why. It should be to you too. Sadly,It's the protective mechanism CBS and others used in its current contract. @LIVGolfNation Same questions can be asked of all tours. You figure it out and continue tweaking as they have been doing for decades. To get ZERO points?It's obvious to me as to why. It should be to you too. Sadly,It's the protective mechanism CBS and others used in its current contract.

This led to Knost, who hosts Golf's "Subpar" podcast, inviting Mickelson to his podcast:

"I think if LIV altered thie format a little you would be getting points! But how bout we sit down and discuss this and more in person. I happen to have a show we could do it on! A show which you told me in the past you would be on! Happy to fly wherever you would like and dive in."

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @PhilMickelson @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation I think if LIV altered thie format a little you would be getting points! But how bout we sit down and discuss this and more in person. I happen to have a show we could do it on! A show which you told me in the past you would be on! Happy to fly wherever you would like and dive in

Mickelson declined, stating that he preferred tweeting rather:

"No thanks. I prefer tweeting like we are"

Knost invited him again:

"Oh come on Phil. You’ve never been shy before! I’m sure Greg would give you permission!"

Mickelson responded with a second 'no' but with a reason this time:

"When you don’t have facts to back up your position this is what you tweet? No thanks. I’m good."

Knost asked him once again:

"You could share your facts on the show. We could sit down in person. Would a wonderful discussion. And maybe our two genius minds could come up with a solution!"

Colt Knost @ColtKnost @PhilMickelson @NotDrJ @alexmac75 @LIVGolfNation You could share your facts on the show. We could sit down in person. Would a wonderful discussion. And maybe our two genius minds could come up with a solution!

The 45-time winner on the PGA Tour hasn't responded to Knost's third-time request yet. If he agrees, it will be interesting to hear the thoughts of the veteran on the OWGR-LIV row.

Will Phil Mickelson and other LIV Golf players ever get ranking points?

Last year, the golf circuit got divided into two prominent fractions. The likes of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith opted to join LIV Golf.

As a result, breakaway league professionals were suspended from the PGA Tour and their scope to gain ranking points was limited. This saw a major slump in the rankings of the LIV-associated players, with many of them slipping out of the top 100.

It was only after the 2023 Masters that the likes of Koepka (T2), Mickelson (T2), and Reed (T4) improved in the rankings after impressive performances in the tournament.

The Saudi-backed tour applied for the rankings last July and their application will take 12-18 months to get reviewed if they clear all eligibility criteria.

The main obstacle to them getting OWGR points is that they don't follow the traditional 72-hole format. They also have a shortened player field with 48 players while the minimum requirement for OWGR is 75.

However, with the PGA bringing no cuts and shorter field events next year, it seems the OWGR will have to relook at the conditions they've put in place. If LIV continues to lure more golfers to the side, the OWGR might have to give in eventually.

