Why is Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Teddy Scott missing the 2024 PGA Championship? Reason explored

The 2024 PGA Championship will witness the return of Scottie Scheffler. Since winning The RBC Heritage Cup 2024, Scheffler has been with his wife, Meredith Scheffler, who was pregnant. On May 8, 2024, the couple announced their son, Bennett Scheffler, was born.

Post his child's birth, the 2024 Masters winner arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club. While Scheffler is a massive favorite to win, the only small setback he will have at the tournament is the unavailability of his caddie, Tedd Scott during Round 3. He will be traveling home for his daughter's graduation.

This is the reason he won't be by Scheffler's side on Saturday. During the pre-tournament press conference, Scheffler spoke about Tedd's unavailability. The 27-year-old said:

"Teddy is going home Friday night, coming back Saturday evening after the graduation. That's something we talked about from the beginning of our relationship was family always comes first, and it's the same thing for me as it is for my caddie. It was a pretty easy decision."

Scottie Scheffler further revealed that in Tedd's absence during Round 3, one of the golfer's friends will be carrying the bag on Saturday. Tedd will return to be Scheffler's caddie on Sunday.

Scottie Scheffler says he is committed to playing this week

It's only been a week since Scottie Scheffler's child, Bennett, was born. Naturally, leaving his child behind to go and play the 2024 PGA Championship must have been a very hard decision for the professional golfer. In a media interaction on Monday, Scheffler discussed the same.

During a conversation with Todd Lewis from the Golf Channel, Scheffler first discussed his son's birth. He said that leaving home to play at the 2024 PGA Championship was fairly challenging. Scheffler said:

"I had pretty high expectations of what I would feel like and I think those were far exceeded. I didn't really know exactly what it would feel like. I thought it would be pretty great and it's a pretty amazing feeling. You know, it was fairly challenging leaving the house this morning, but I'm here."

The 2024 RBC Heritage Cup winner further mentioned that he is committed to playing this week, and he is excited about it too. Scheffler also revealed a message he gave his newborn son. He said:

"I'm committed to playing this week, I'm excited to be out here competing. I told my little man when I was leaving, 'I don't want to leave, but I gotta leave...' I've called to come out here to do things to the best of my ability and, with the weather forecast the next couple of days, I knew I had to turn up today to get some practice in."

Expand Tweet

At the 2024 PGA Championship, it will be interesting to see how Scottie Scheffler performs. Having won four out of his five starts this season, Scheffler is in a great position to win the upcoming event. If he wins the PGA Championship, it will be his second Major triumph this season.