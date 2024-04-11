Why is Talor Gooch not playing in the 2024 Masters?

Talor Gooch won't be playing in the 2024 Masters as it is an invitational tournament and entry into the prestigious competition is solely by invitation. The Augusta National Golf Course directly reaches out to players for participation.

The tournament will tee off on Thursday, April 11, at the esteemed Augusta National Golf Course. Several top golfers will be in action as they seek to win the coveted green jacket.

Gooch has been a standout performer at LIV Golf, having won the title last year. He holds an impressive 10th rank early this season as well. Gooch has won three LIV tournaments but as LIV players don't get ranking points, his ranking has fallen to World No. 568.

Invitation to the Masters is based on stringent qualifying criteria. The tournament's website lists 20 criteria for qualification, one of which states that a players needs to be in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Additionally, lifetime champions of the Masters, US Open, The Open, and PGA Championships are invited. Winners of The Players Championship, Olympic Gold Medalists and amateur events like the US Amateur are also extended invitations.

Masters chairman takes a dig at Talor Gooch and other LIV Golfers

Masters committee chairman Fred Riley was asked in a press conference with media including Sportskeeda regarding the participation of LIV Golfers in the Masters tournament.

In his response, Ridley stated that they were an invitational and emphasized that if the Masters' committee felt someone was worthy of an invitation, they'd extend one.

Expand Tweet

Many on social media considered the statement to be a dig at Talor Gooch and others who have performed well in LIV Golf tournaments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Defending champion Jon Rahm, however, is confident of a LIV Golf player winning the tournament. He said:

"There are quite a few Major champions in LIV, and there are a few that are Major champion quality golfers, just pure numbers, if you go with math, wouldn't be the highest, but I'm confident that one of us can get it done this year."

Thirteen of the 89 golfers invited for the Masters are from LIV Golf. Seven of them are former Masters champions and some of have previously won PGA Tour events. Joaquin Niemann has notably received a special invitation despite not meeting the qualification criteria.

Bryson Dechambeau - 2020 US Open winner

Sergio Garcia - Former Masters champion

Tyrrell Hatton - Qualifies on world rankings

Dustin Johnson - Former Masters champion

Brooks Koepka - 2023 PGA Championship winner

Adrian Meronk - Qualifies on world rankings

Phil Mickelson - Former Masters champion

Joaquin Niemann - Special invitation

Jon Rahm - Former Masters champion

Patrick Reed - Former Masters champion

Charl Schwartzel - Former Masters champion

Cameron Smith - 150th Open Championship winner

Bubba Watson - Former Masters champion