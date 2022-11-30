Why doesn't Tiger Woods use a golf cart?

The wait for golf fans to see their favorite superstar Tiger Woods just got further delayed as the US legend withdrew from this week's Hero World Challenge. It was a disappointment for the fans but more for the legend himself.

Woods has still not recovered from the plantar fasciitis in his right foot due to injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car accident. It was a setback in his preparation to be a match fit.

The Hero World Challenge will take place in the Bahamas. It will be a 72-hole no-cut tournament, which means Tiger would have to walk for 18 holes every day for four consecutive days. It doesn't seem possible with his current condition.

After his withdrawal from the Hero World Challenge, he was asked if he would use a golf cart in PGA Tour events, but his response was still a strict "no".

Woods, speaking at a press conference for the Hero World Challenge, said:

“On the PGA Tour, no. On the sanctioned events where it’s allowed? Yes. Which is the Champions Tour, the PNC, things of that nature.”

The former No. 1 announced on Monday that he wouldn't be able to compete in his own tournament, the Hero World Challenge, due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Tiger is still feeling pain while walking and it can worsen the injury or foot condition.

This isn't the first time Woods has shown his disapproval towards using golf carts on the PGA Tour, which he acknowledged to the media on Tuesday.

The Casey Martin case

Casey Martin played an important role in the use of golf carts in the PGA Tour (Image via ESPN/AP)

The use of golf carts became more acceptable in 2001 when Casey Martin, a former player, sued the PGA Tour under the Americans with Disabilities Act for the right to use a golf cart during tournaments. Martin suffers from Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome in his right leg. In 2021, he amputated his right leg above the knee.

The lawsuit went to the U.S. Supreme Court and the ruling came in support of Martin. The Justices announced in their judgment that ADA bars the PGA Tour from stopping Martin from using the cart.

Tiger, acknowledging that Martin was his teammate, stated that he still voted against the ruling despite this as he thinks walking is an "integral" part of the game.

I will never take a golf cart until it is sanctioned. It is sanctioned on the Champions Tour, and PNC is part of that. As far as a regular event, no, I would never do that,” said Woods to the media.

It's not just his opinion on Martin's case. Legends like Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus also testified that walking is an important part of the game.

Woods on his fitness update

As far as Woods' match fitness is concerned, he said that his shot-making ability is still there and he could still hit the shots as long as he wished to, but his inability to walk properly is holding him back.

However, Tiger has said that he plans to return to exhibition series "The Match" next week and also play the PNC Championship because both events allow the use of a golf cart.

