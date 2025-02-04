Why does Tiger Woods wear red on Sunday? Exploring Woods' mother's role in his color choices

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods' decision to wear a red shirt during final rounds has become one of golf's most famed images. This is firmly rooted in his personal beliefs and the advice he once received from his mother, and since then it has become a significant aspect of Woods' career.

The genesis of this symbol can be traced back to Woods' early days as a golfer. He has alluded to the fact that wearing red on Sundays started during his junior golf years and continued through his university days at Stanford, where the team wore red in final rounds.

Kultida Woods, the mother of Tiger Woods, had a big influence on why he wears red on Sundays. She believed that red was his power color, aligning with his astrological sign as a Capricorn. Last year, in an interview on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Woods shared:

Trending

(6:16 - 6:43)

"The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my being a Capricorn, whatever."

Most of Tiger Woods' major championship wins came with him wearing red. His 1997 Masters win came with him in a red Nike polo. And in his last Masters win in 2019, he donned his favorite red again in the comeback victory.

In 2024, the golfer introduced his clothing line "Sun Day Red" in collaboration with TaylorMade, cementing his name to the color.

Tiger Woods pays tribute to his mother Kultida Woods after her passing

The mother of Tiger Woods, Kultida Woods, passed at the age of 78 on Tuesday. She witnessed him win his first major title at the age of 21 - his first of 15.

Woods made the announcement on his Instagram page; stating the important role she played in his life:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom"

Woods' parents were Kultida and Earl Woods. They got married in 1969 and raised two children together. Earl died in 2006 after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback