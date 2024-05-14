Why is Zach Johnson not playing the 2024 PGA Championship? Reason explored

Zach Johnson has had an interesting career in professional golf, with two Major championships under his belt. However, his results have been regressing, so he has gradually lost places in the world ranking.

Johnson will not be at the 2024 PGA Championship because he does not meet any of the categories to earn his invitation. It will be his first absence from the event since 2004.

Zach Johnson, 2023 PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

Zach Johnson has never won the PGA Championship, which would have granted him a lifetime invitation to the event. He has won two other Majors, but his most recent victory was in 2015 (The Open), while only Major champions in the last five seasons receive exemptions.

Zach Johnson is also not a champion of The Players Championship nor did he finish in the top 15 of the last edition of the PGA Championship (he finished T58). He also did not place in the top 70 on the PGA Tour's money list.

Zach Johnson is currently ranked 234th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) which eliminates him from any chance of qualifying for the PGA Championship based on that list.

Finally, Johnson is also not a winner of any PGA Tour tournament in 2024, nor did he receive a special invitation to the event.

Zach Johnson's PGA Championship career at a glance

Johnson participated in 20 consecutive editions of the PGA Championship, between 2004 and 2023. He made 13 cuts, with three top-10s as notable results. His best finish was in 2010, when he ended T3 at Whistling Straits.

On that occasion, Johnson was among the top contenders throughout the tournament, although his best chance of winning the title came in the final round, when he finished just one stroke behind the leaders, tied with Rory McIlroy.

Johnson was one stroke behind the leaders with two holes to go, but failed to make at least one birdie to tie for the playoff. His final score was 10-under 278, with rounds of 69, 70, 69 and 70.

That edition of the PGA Championship was won by Martin Kaymer who beat Bubba Watson in a three-hole playoff.

Johnson has participated in 76 editions of the Major championships. He has two victories to his name, The Masters Tournament in 2007 and The Open Championship in 2015. In addition, he has finished in eight other top-10s.

In his professional career, Johnson has 26 victories, 12 of them on the PGA Tour. In addition to the Majors, his two victories at the Valero Texas Open, two victories at the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial (now called the Charles Schwab Challenge) and his triumph at the 2013 BMW Championship stand out.