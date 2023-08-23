Will the 2023 Tour Championship have a cut? Tournament rules explored

The anticipation for the 2023 Tour Championship is building up. One of the pressing questions on everyone's mind is whether there will be a cut at this year's event. The 2023 Tour Championship, which takes place at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club, introduces a format that sets it apart from other PGA Tour stroke-play events.

One of the distinctive features of the 2023 Tour Championship is the absence of a cut. In other conventional PGA Tour events, the players are eliminated after the first two rounds if they fail to meet a predetermined score. However, the Tour Championship welcomes all 30 qualified players - the top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings following the BMW Championship - to compete over the entire four rounds.

Notably, this tournament adopts a handicap system, attempting to create a level playing field for players of varying skill levels. What sets this tournament apart is the allocation of starting strokes based on each player's FedEx Cup ranking. The higher a player's ranking, the more starting strokes they receive, creating a unique handicap system.

As the tournament unfolds, players' starting strokes are combined with their on-course performance. The player with the lowest cumulative score after 72 holes emerges as the victor of the tournament and the coveted FedEx Cup. This novel approach aims to reward consistent excellence throughout the season while adding an element of strategy to the competition.

Should a tie occur after 72 holes, the 2023 Tour Championship transitions into a sudden-death playoff format. Players engage in a stroke-play affair on playoff holes, with the competitor posting the fewest strokes, advancing or clinching the tournament victory.

How are the starting strokes assigned in the 2023 Tour Championship?

Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx Cup Playoffs (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler : -10

: -10 Viktor Hovland : -8

: -8 Rory McIlroy : -7

: -7 Jon Rahm : -6

: -6 Lucas Glover : -5

: -5 Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick : -4

: -4 Tommy Fleetwood, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele : -3

: -3 Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Tony Finau, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim : -2

: -2 Taylor Moore, Nick Taylor, Adam Schenk, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day : -1

: -1 Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka: Even

The starting strokes distribution is based on a descending scale, reflecting the players' FedEx Cup standings. The player leading the FedEx Cup points list begins the tournament with a substantial advantage, teeing off at 10 under par. Subsequent players receive progressively fewer starting strokes, creating a tiered playing field that sets the stage for gripping on-course battles.

This format of the 2023 Tour Championship encouraged players to secure a higher ranking in the FedEx Cup standings. It also provided a compelling incentive for consistent performance throughout the PGA Tour season.