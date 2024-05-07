Will there be a cut in the Wells Fargo Championship? Tournament rules explored

The Wells Fargo Championship is less than 48 hours away and the eyes of the golf world are already fixed on the Quail Hollow Club. The event is not only the sixth Signature Event of the season but also the prelude to the second Major of the year, the PGA Championship.

The Wells Fargo Championship's Signature Event status means it has a limited field and there is no cut after 36 holes. Only three of the eight events of this type have a cut (The Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament).

Therefore, all qualified players for the Wells Fargo Championship will play all four rounds. The field consists of 69 players with the notable absences of Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg.

Scottie Scheffler did not commit to the tournament since his wife is pregnant and currently expecting, while Ludvig Aberg was in the field but withdrew on Monday, May 6, due to a knee injury.

Nevertheless, the Wells Fargo Championship field will feature extraordinary quality with seven of the world's top 10 participating at the event, led by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

There will also be two of the four Major champions from the 2023 season, Wyndham Clark (who is also the defending champion) and Brian Harman (a former tournament champion). Other former champions present include McIlroy himself, Max Homa, and Jason Day.

Other rules in effect for the Wells Fargo Championship

As a Signature Event, the Wells Fargo Championship is governed by several specific rules. It has a $20 million purse, one of the highest of the season. The winner's share is $3.6 million.

The event also distributes a higher number of points for the FedEx Cup rankings. The winner will take home 700 points.

The event's integration rules seek to ensure that the best players available have a place in the field. For this reason, a series of exemption categories have been established to reward the best performers of both the previous and the current season.

The top finishers are the Top 50 of the 2023 FedEx Cup rankings, who make up the majority of the field. They are joined by all 2024 tournament winners excluding opposing events (Puerto Rico Open, Corales Puntacana Championship, Myrtle Beach Championship, etc).

Also in the field are players in the Top 30 of the world rankings who are not otherwise exempt and those determined by the so-called "Next 10" and "Swing 5" methods. These refer to the top 10 players in the 2024 FedEx Cup rankings, not otherwise exempt, and those five players who have earned the most FedEx Cup points between Signature Events.

The field is completed with special invitations from sponsors until a field of about 70 players is completed.