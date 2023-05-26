With the US Open 2023 at Los Angeles Country Club just around the corner, the golfing world is buzzing, especially with the possibility of veteran golfer Phil Mickelson's presence. Fans and lovers are eagerly awaiting word on whether Mickelson will grace the competition with his exceptional abilities.

As exempt players and qualifiers have lately been released, the possibility of Mickelson's participation has been a hotly debated topic.

Phil Mickelson and the USGA's latest announcment for US Open 2023

2023 PGA Championship - Round Two

The United States Golf Association (USGA) announced that 84 golfers have won exemptions to the US Open 2023, with 33 granted only this Monday. Exempt players include twelve former US Open 2023 champions, including incumbent champion Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy, who is ranked third in the world.

In addition, the LIV Golf Tour has a significant presence in the lineup, with eleven eligible players, including recent champions Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, and Martin Kaymer.

The curiosity surrounding Phil Mickelson's likely participation arises from his exemption status and recent results. Mickelson, a seasoned golfer recognized for his spectacular career and charismatic playing style, is one of the eligible LIV golfers for the US Open 2023. Mickelson's participation in the competition adds to the tournament's appeal, as he previously won the US Open in 2013.

Mickelson's presence, along with notable LIV golfers such as Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Abraham Ancer, promises to make the competition even more exciting for viewers. The LIV Golf Tour has been making waves in the golfing world, grabbing attention with its star-studded lineup and intriguing competitions.

As golf fans excitedly anticipate the start of the US Open 2023 on June 15, all eyes will be on Phil Mickelson, whose prospective participation might bring another layer of excitement to the US Open 2023.

Phil Mickelson gets the opportunity in the US Open 2023 to demonstrate his skills once again on one of golf's largest platforms, thanks to his wealth of expertise and the support of his ardent audience.

US Open 2023 players (exempt and qualified)

The following 84 golfers are totally exempt from the US Open 2023 (as of Monday, May 22):

Abraham Ancer, 22

Sam Bennett (a), 4

Keegan Bradley, 2, 22

Hayden Buckley, 13

Sam Burns, 11, 22

Patrick Cantlay, 11, 22

Ben Carr (a), 5

Gunn Charoenkul, FQ

Wyndham Clark, 22

Corey Conners, 11, 22

Joel Dahmen, 2

Jens Dantorp, FQ

Cam Davis, 22

Jason Day, 22

Bryson DeChambeau, 1

Alejandro Del Rey, FQ

Wenyi Ding (a), 5

Austin Eckroat, FQ

Harris English, 22

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a), 21

Tony Finau, 11, 12, 22

Ross Fisher, FQ

Matt Fitzpatrick, 1, 2, 11, 22

Tommy Fleetwood, 22

Rickie Fowler, 22

Ryan Fox, 22

Sergio Garcia, FQ

Deon Germishuys, FQ

Brent Grant, FQ

Adam Hadwin, 2

Paul Haley II, FQ

Brian Harman, 11, 22

Padraig Harrington, 3

Tyrrell Hatton, 22

Russell Henley, 22

Lucas Herbert, 22

Tom Hoge, 11, 22

Max Homa, 11, 12, 22

Billy Horschel, 11, 22

David Horsey, FQ

Viktor Hovland, 11, 22

Mackenzie Hughes, 13

Sungjae Im, 11, 22

Ryo Ishikawa, FQ

Dustin Johnson, 1, 6

Martin Kaymer, 1

Si Woo Kim, 22

Tom (Joohyung) Kim, 12, 22

Chris Kirk, 22

Kurt Kitayama, 22

Brooks Koepka, 1, 7, 22

Matt Kuchar, 22

Thirston Lawrence, 15

Hank Lebioda, FQ

K.H. Lee, 11, 22

Min Woo Lee, 16

Shane Lowry, 8, 10, 22

Hideki Matsuyama, 2, 6, 11, 22

Denny McCarthy, 2, 22

Matthew McClean (a), 5

Rory McIlroy, 2, 11, 12, 22

Adrian Meronk, 22

Phil Mickelson, 7

Keith Mitchell, 22

Francesco Molinari, 8

Taylor Montgomery, 13

Taylor Moore, 22

Collin Morikawa, 2, 7, 8, 11

Ryutaro Nagano, FQ

Joaquin Niemann, 11, 22

Wilco Nienaber, FQ

Alex Noren, 22

Matthieu Pavon, FQ

Mito Pereira, 22

Victor Perez, 22

Thomas Pieters, 22

J.T. Poston, 22

Aldrich Poltgieter (a), 18

Seamus Power, 22

Andrew Putnam, 13

Jon Rahm, 1, 6, 11, 12, 22

Patrick Reed, 22

Justin Rose, 1, 22

Xander Schauffele, 11, 12, 22

Scottie Scheffler, 2, 6, 9, 11, 12, 22

Adam Scott, 11, 22

Roger Sloan, FQ

Cameron Smith, 8, 9, 11, 22

Jordan Smith, 15

Jacob Solomon, FQ

Jordan Spieth, 1, 11, 22

Scott Stallings, 11

Sepp Straka, 11, 22

Justin Suh, 14

Adam Svensson, 22

Nick Taylor, 13

Sahith Theegala, 11, 22

Justin Thomas, 7, 9, 11, 22

Aaron Wise, 11, 22

Gary Woodland, 1, 2

Cameron Young, 11, 22

Carson Young, FQ

Note: Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris both qualified for the championship but will not play in US Open 2023 due to injury.

