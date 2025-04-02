Will Rickie Fowler play in the 2025 Masters?

The 2025 Masters starts next week, from April 10th, at the Augusta National Golf Club. Even though most of the prominent names are in the field, PGA Tour pro Rickie Fowler will not compete at the 2025 Masters.
He was in the field for the event last year and had a decent outing with a T30 finish. However, he could not make it to the field for the first Major championship of 2025 next week due to some inconsistent performances this year and last year as well.
However, Rickie Fowler has an outside chance of making it to the Augusta National next week. Fowler is competing in the 2025 Valero Texas Open this week, and the winner will receive a spot in the Major event next week.
Coming into the event, Rickie Fowler hasn't registered a top-10 finish this season and has struggled a bit in every tournament. So, it is going to be a challenge for Fowler to win the event this week and make his way into the field next week.
The six-time PGA Tour winner is yet to win a Major event, while his best finish at the Masters came in 2018 when he finished second in the event.
The 2025 Masters is the 89th edition of the prestigious event, with Scottie Scheffler looking to defend the title.
2025 Masters Field
Here's the list of all golfers competing in the 2025 Masters:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester (A)
- Evan Beck (A)
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings (A)
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent (A)
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai (A)
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris