Will Taylor Pendrith be at the PGA Championship next week? The CJ Cup Byron Nelson winning perks explored

Taylor Pendrith's victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will see him compete at the PGA Championships.

The 32-year-old claimed his first title on the PGA Tour by triumphing at the tournament which took place in McKinney, Texas.

While Pendrith had a fine performance throughout the tournament, his victory did not come easy and the Canadian had to fight for it.

Regardless, he managed to fight and clinch one of the most important wins in his career. With this win, Taylor Pendrith earned 500 FedEx points and a cash prize of $1,710,000. Additionally, he also earned a spot at the PGA Championship as well as at two signature events, namely the Wells Fargo Championship and the Memorial.

Pendrith's victory at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 earned him exemptions into the final two Signature Events and the PGA Championship. Apart from this, a place in next year edition's of The Sentry, Masters, and The Players Championship are also guaranteed.

When Taylor Pendrith steps on the golf course to play these competitions, he will indeed have a lot of expectations from himself. However, victory won't be very easy as he will be against some of the best names in golf. It will be interesting to see how the 32-year-old copes with the pressure.

Taylor Pendrith on his The CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory

As mentioned above, despite a good showing at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024, Taylor Pendrith's victory at the event was a hard-fought one. Ben Kohles, who finished the tournament in second position failed to put on the 18th hole which led to failure in him enforcing a playoff.

Regardless, in his interview after the match, Pendrith spoke about his opponent. The Canadian golfer sympathized with Kohles and said he too has been on that side and admitted it's hard. Pendrith said (as quoted by Yahoo Sports Australia):

"I wasn't really paying attention to what they were doing, although it really mattered, obviously. I feel for Ben. He played really, really good today, especially down the stretch. I've been on the other side of it a couple times, and it sucks. But it's golf. It's a hard game."

Further, Pendrith spoke about himself and added he will always remind himself of the week he won The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. He added:

"I did so many good things this week. I'm just going to keep reminding myself of that and try to get myself back in this position."

Pendrith is currently ranked 58th in the world.