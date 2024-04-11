Will Zalatoris Masters finishes: How has the Golfer performed at Augusta National?

Will Zalatoris is all set to grace the greens of the Augusta National Golf Course this year for the third time. The American golfer has played at the Masters twice since making his debut in 2021. He was slated to compete at the tournament last year but withdrew from the competition ahead of the start.

The 27-year-old struggled with injury last season and only played in limited tournaments. However, he has recovered and has enjoyed a much better 2024.

Will Zalatoris made a highly impressive debut at the Masters in 2021. He finished as the runner-up in his first outing, shooting four rounds of 70, 68, 71, and 70, behind Hideki Matsuyama.

Zalatoris returned to Augusta National in 2022 and impressed again, finishing in a tie for sixth place with four rounds of 71, 72, 75, and 67. Scottie Scheffler won the Major that year.

He later registered to compete at the Masters last year, but injured his back shortly before the tournament and withdrew from the competition.

Zalatoris underwent microdiscectomy surgery last year, which prolonged his absence from the golf course for seven months. The former Masters runner-up is now officially back and is slated to tee off this week.

Will Zalatoris odds to win the Masters 2024

Will Zalatoris is considered one of the better bets for the Masters 2024. According to CBS Sports, his odds of winning the major are +2000, with Scottie Scheffler being the favorite with odds of +325.

Zalatoris has participated in eight tournaments in the 2024 PGA Tour season. He began his campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii but failed to make the cut. However, he quickly rebounded and secured a tie for 34th position at The American Express, shooting four rounds of 68, 69, 65, and 68.

Overall, he has made the cut in five tournaments, missing out only in Hawaii and The Players Championship. Zalatoris has recorded two top-10 finishes, including a runner-up position at The Genesis Invitational and a tie for fourth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The American began his professional career in 2018 and has clinched two events since then. On the PGA Tour, he won the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, while his inaugural professional victory came in 2020 at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Will Zalatoris will tee off for the inaugural round of the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11, at 10:18 a.m. ET in a group with Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas.