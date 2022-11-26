"I'm terrible at taking time off"- Will Zalatoris opens up about difficult practices 

American golfer Will Zalatoris started 2022 by winning the FedEx St.Jude Championship. As he entered the BMW Championship, sports enthusiasts expected him to dominate the golf course. But the golfer disappointed his fans by missing out on a simple putt in the championship's first round.

Zalatoris is very focused on his game and practices daily to enhance his grip. In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the star golfer opened up about his difficult practices and busy schedule.

Will revealed that his mentor, David Price, had inspired him to take golf seriously. Speaking to Bensinger, Zalatoris confessed that he worked with him to hit the ball in different directions.

Zalatoris demonstrated his claw putt grip and how he worked on a high and low putt.

The golfer explained that technology has taken off in the last couple of years, and many more things have changed in golf. However, he is an old-school guy.

Will Zalatoris said:

"I do a lot of what Lee Trivino does when he screws around with his grip and when he's trying to hit different shots."

Zalarotis makes his practices hard. He worked tirelessly on the golf course to improve his skills. He said:

"I make my practice hard, like the make rate from eight feet on a PGA Tour. It's 50-50. So, instead of me hitting 10 putts or eight feet, I try to make five, mix up. So, it can get very frustrating when you get six, like four times in a row, but that's just like what makes you better."

Zalarotis is well-known for his rigorous practices. He went on to say:

"I am terrible about taking time off. "

Even his partner, Caitlin Sellers, laughs at him because he is usually engrossed in the game. Speaking about the same, Will mentioned:

"She's like you there, take a day off, get away from it."

Zalatoris further elaborated

"There should be a day off, but it's like when you've been this close for a year and a half, it's like, why don't you hit balls for 30 minutes and see if you can go figure out that driver."

Will Zalatoris has no plans to join LIV Golf

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Will Zalatoris also discussed his plans. Zalatoris confesses that he does not play for money and has no thought of playing for the LIV Golf.

The US golfer has no issues with the golfers switching their career paths and joining the controversial series for money. However, he doesn't want to join LIV Golf. Will said:

"No amount of money would change my mind."

Will Zalatoris has been focused on his dream of winning a major tournament, and he can't risk joining LIV Golf.

He said:

"There are certain events that you wanna win because there is so much history to them and if guys feel like they've been underpaid on tour or whatever it is that, frustrates them like most of the guys that have gone made $25 million and I get it that."

Will Zalatoris has a bright future ahead of him and is focused on it.

