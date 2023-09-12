“Winning a major was achievable” – When Rory McIlroy paid tribute to his friend Graeme McDowell after winning the US Open 2011

After winning the US Open in 2011, Rory McIlroy gave a moving homage to his close friend, Graeme McDowell, in an emotional moment of joy.

McIlroy expressed his emotions during the press conference following his incredible victory.

"You know, it'll probably take a little bit of time to sink in," McIlroy started, his voice reflecting the gravity of the situation. "But to sit here knowing that I've just won that trophy and that I'm following in the footsteps of one of my best friends, Graeme McDowell, who won it last year at Pebble Beach, is incredible." It's a wonderful sensation."

McIlroy continued with a sense of achievement:

"To get my first major championship out of the way quite early in my career, especially after what's happened in the last couple of months... It feels great."

The young golfer's US Open victory in 2011 was a key milestone in his career, and he expressed his excitement for the future, saying,

"I'm just looking forward to putting myself in the picture for hopefully many more majors."

Rory McIlroy's Record-Breaking Win

Back in 2011, Rory McIlroy made history by becoming the youngest player to win the US Open since 1923. Following his historic victory, McIlroy paid poignant respect to his countryman and friend, Graeme McDowell, who had won the same tournament just a year before.

McIlroy also noted, in a thoughtful moment, that his previous failure at the Augusta course, just two months ago, had served as a furnace of mental fortitude, which ultimately led him to his maiden major championship success.

Rory McIlroy at the US Open 2011: Scorecard, Earnings and Runner-up

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy delivered an amazing performance at the highly anticipated U.S. Open, held from June 16 to 19, 2011, at the gorgeous Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, MD.

McIlroy's amazing consistency and brilliance were on full show as he carded rounds of 65, 66, 68, and 69, finishing with a total score of 268, an incredible 16 shots under par.

This remarkable performance earned him the coveted US Open championship and a well-deserved $1,440,000 winner's bonus. Jason Day of Australia finished second, going eight shots under par with rounds of 71, 72, 65, and 68 for a total of 276.

With a total purse of $7,500,000, the tournament was a monument to the skill and tenacity of these world-class golfers on one of the most difficult courses in the United States.