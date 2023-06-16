“With that howl, the US Open is officially underway”: Jordan Spieth left frustrated after a missed approach on 8

American Jordan Spieth starred in one of the funny notes of the second round of the 2023 US Open. He was captured by a hot mic when he let out his frustration for an unfortunate shot, shouting a word as incorrect as popular.

It happened when Jordan Spieth teed off on the 8th hole (535 yards, par 5). It was a long swing, looking for the right side of the fairway. However, his shot went wide and straight into a bunker.

It has not been a good competition for Jordan Spieth. He let out his frustration, shouting an "F-Bomb" at the top of his lungs. A hot mic from the cameras covering the play captured it and transmitted it live.

Even the commentators were forced to make reference to Jordan Spieth's shout. They did so with a phrase that delighted fans: "obviously not pleased".

Twitter users reacted immediately to the video in which Jordan Spieth's "F-Bomb" can be heard. Most of them showed solidarity with the player, feeling identified with his feeling of the moment.

Below are some of the publications on Twitter:

"Ladies and Gentlemen, with that howl, the US Open is officially underway."

"Just like every other golfer on the weekend"

"Been there."

"We’ve all hit that shot."

"Spieth is all of us tbh."

"Did he check obsessively with his caddie on what curse word to use?"

"Haaaaaa. I normally say that 747,000 times a round"

"I've said worse"

"Common word on the golf course"

Jordan Spieth at the 2023 US Open and more

Jordan Spieth finished the first round at T83 with +2. The second day started with a birdie, followed by bogey-par-bogey-birdie to improve his score to even. On the 8th hole, even with his unlucky shot and his controversial shout, he managed to make birdie.

But the back nine was not very fortunate, either. He birdied one hole, but made three bogeys to close the day with +1 and an overall score of 3-over 143. With Round 2 not yet completed, Spieth is just below the projected cut line (+2) at the third major of the PGA Season.

The current season has not been the best for Spieth, although it has not been horrible. With a career-high 13 PGA Tour victories, including three majors, during 2022-23, he has been winless.

His last victory came at the RBC Heritage the previous season. In the same tournament, current season's edition, he achieved his best result as runner-up. He has six top 10s and 12 cuts made out of 16 tournaments played.

Spieth was U.S. Open champion in 2015, when he also won the Masters Tournament. Since then, he has not been able to come close to that performance. In the last six editions of the U.S. Open in which he has participated, his best result is T35 (2017).

