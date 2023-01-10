With Sentry TOC completed, here’s a look at the remaining ‘elevated’ events on the PGA Tour’s 2023 schedule

This new calendar year, the PGA Tour has announced several drastic changes to make the Tour more appealing for both professionals and fans. One of them is the "elevated tournaments".

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was the first of thirteen elevated tournaments scheduled for this year. The purse of the event was $15 million compared to last year's $8.2 million. It was the need of the hour given how much money-rich LIV Golf has been, thanks to Saudi backing.

Jon Rahm became the winner of the first elevated tournament of the season, which was the first event of the year. He took $2,700,000 home.

List of elevated Tournaments on PGA Tour schedule

Rory Mcilroy skipped the first elevated tournament, but he'll be required to play the rest 12

There are a total of 17 elevated tournaments, but four of them will rotate around the PGA Tour's schedule. The other 13 will happen every year. Although the four majors are included in the elevated tournaments, their purse and qualifying criteria aren't in the control of the PGA.

Here is the list of thirteen elevated tournaments.

Schedule Tournament Name Purse

Jan. 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions $15,00,000

Feb. 9-12: Waste Management Phoenix Open $20,00,000

Feb. 16-19: The Genesis Invitational $20,00,000

March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational $20,00,000

March 9-12: The Players Championship $25,00,000

March 23-26: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $20,00,000

April 6-9: Masters Tournament $15,00,000

April 13-16: RBC Heritage $20,00,000

May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship $20,00,000

May 19-22: PGA Championship $15,00,000

June 1-4: The Memorial Tournament $20,00,000

June 15-18: U.S. Open $17,50,000

June 22-25: Travelers Championship $20,00,000

July 20-23: The Open Championship $14,00,000

Aug. 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship $20,00,000

Aug. 17-20: BMW Championship $20,00,000

Aug. 24-27: Tour Championship $75,00,000(includes bonus)

The top 20 players will have to play in all 13 of these events with the option to opt-out from only one of them. Rory McIlroy skipped the PGA Tour's year opener at Plantation Course, Maui. He will play the rest of the 12.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions was the first of the 13 to have a purse of $15 million. There are 8 events with $20 million purses starting with the WM Phoenix Open (Feb 9-12). The Players is the richest of these 10 events on the PGA Tour, having a purse of $25 million.

The Tour Championship will have the biggest purse, including a bonus. Its purse is $75 million and will take place at East Lake in Atlanta.

FedEx St. Jude and BMW are the other two events with total prize money of $20 million each.

Other big events on the PGA Tour

AT&T Byron Nelson $9,500,000

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am $9,000,000

RBC Canadian Open $9,000,000

Genesis Scottish Open $9,000,000

Valero Texas Open $8,900,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic $8,800,000

Farmers Insurance Open $8,700,000

Charles Schwab Challenge $8,700,000

Zurich Classic of New Orleans $8,600,000

The Honda Classic $8,400,000

Valspar Championship $8,100,000

The American Express $8,000,000

Sony Open in Hawaii $7,900,000

3M Championship $7,800,000

Mexico Open at Vidanta $7,700,000

Wyndham Championship $7,600,000

John Deere Classic $7,400,000

There are four other opposite-field events with lesser prize money than elevated ones but with a good enough amount.

Puerto Rico Open $3,800,000

Corales Puntacana Championship $3,800,000

Barbasol Championship $3,800,000

Barracuda Championship $3,800,000

