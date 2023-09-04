“Wonder how much that ball is worth” – Fans react to vintage video of Tiger Woods throwing his ace ball into the crowd at debut

In a video that recently resurfaced on social media, golf fans were treated to a glimpse of the legendary Tiger Woods during his pro debut in 1996. The footage showed Woods making a spectacular hole-in-one, an achievement that left the crowd in awe.

However, what truly caught the attention of fans was what happened next - Tiger Woods tossed his ace ball into the cheering crowd.

The video quickly became a talking point among golf enthusiasts on Twitter, with fans expressing their amazement at the iconic moment from early in Tiger Woods' career.

One fan tweeted:

"Wonder how much that ball is worth."

"I want that ball he threw into the crowd."

"Omg. Who has that ball?"

"Born for golf 😀"

Here are a few more tweets:

From wanting to own the memorable golf ball to recalling Tiger's unique style, these Twitter comments highlight the enduring fascination and admiration that golf fans have for the legendary golfer.

"Tiger wasn't wearing red in his final round, that's enough Internet for me today"

As fans continue to cherish these nostalgic glimpses into Tiger Woods' past, one can't help but wonder about the true worth of that ace ball, not in monetary terms, but in the priceless memories it represents for golf enthusiasts around the world.

The Masters - Round Two

Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour Policy Board?

Tiger Woods joined the PGA Tour Policy Board on August 1. According to Rory McIlroy, Woods is actively involved in board matters, focusing on the best interests of PGA Tour players. The board is working on a framework agreement with the DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Woods's presence on the board could have a significant impact on these negotiations.

The board includes player directors like Woods, McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Charley Hoffman, and Peter Malnari, along with six independent directors. They are discussing ways to attract top talent to tournaments and are changing incentives, such as higher FedEx Cup points for signature events.

Although Woods hasn't played since withdrawing from the Masters due to injuries from a car accident in February 2021, his commitment to golf remains strong through his governance role. The board aims to shape the future of professional golf and improve the player and fan experience.