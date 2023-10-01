“Would be cooler if they weren’t down by like 8” - Fans share mixed reactions to Justin Thomas' ‘no hat tip’ celebration at Ryder Cup

Justin Thomas is playing at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in the singles match of the 2023 Ryder Cup. He is facing Sepp Straka in the eighth match of the day and is currently leading 2 Up.

After a sensational birdie putt, Thomas was seen doing a "no hat tip" celebration. NUCLR GOLF shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) which had mixed reactions from the fans. While some fans felt it was cool, there were others who felt it would have been wiser if Team United States wasn't losing the biennial event.

One of the fans commented:

'Would be cooler if they weren’t down by like 8. Instead he just looks ridiculous."

Expand Tweet

Another fan called it "ridiculous" for Justin Thomas to do that and urged that someone should get the golfer a hat.

Expand Tweet

On Saturday, the European crowd constantly mocked Patrick Cantlay for not wearing his team's cap. As per a few rumors, the golfer refused to wear it as a sign of protest against not being paid to play the Ryder Cup.

However, after the golfer won his last fourball match, some of his teammates were spotted mocking the crowd by waving caps. Also, on Sunday, Team USA's players were out without caps in support of their compatriots.

One of the fans felt that not wearing a cap in a sense to prove "team unity" felt cringe to him.

Expand Tweet

Below are some of the top comments from fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How has Justin Thomas performed so far in the Ryder Cup?

Despite having a disastrous 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the two-time PGA Championship winner was called in by Team USA's captain Zach Johnson as one of the six wildcard entries.

Thomas' selection garnered huge criticism for him and Johnson. However, the former's results so far will not help him much to keep those trolls away.

Thomas played two fourball and one foursome match on the first two days of the Ryder Cup. He partnered with Jordan Spieth in all the instances and won none of them.

Thomas and Spieth were the first pair to earn points for Team USA on Friday after Team Europe ended the morning session with a 4-0 lead.

Following are the results of Thomas in the Ryder Cup so far:

(Day 1 Fourball match)

Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Result - tied

(Day 2 Foursome match)

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2&1

(Day 2 Fourball match)

Justin Rose and Robert MacIntyre vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 3 & 2

Justin Thomas is currently playing against Sepp Straka in the singles match at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.